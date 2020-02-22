MARSHALLTOWN — Tyon Grant-Foster led fourth-ranked Indian Hills with 19 points on Saturday, helping the Warriors secure the regular-season Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title for the 12th straight year with a 92-58 win at Marshalltown.
The Warriors finished the regular season with an overall record of 27-3, including a 7-1 record in Region XI. Chris Childs and Drake Jeffries each drilled five 3-pointers, scoring 15 points apiece, as IHCC shot over 50 percent from the field (31-55) with 16 made 3-pointers against the Tigers.
"I think we were shooting the right shots and we had the right guys shooting them. If Drake and Chris are going to shoot 10-19 from 3-point range, it's going to make it everything easier for us," IHCC head basketball coach Hank Plona said. "Tyon put more work on getting his shot settled this past week then he has during any week in his time here. I challenged both he and Maurice (Calloo) to step up and come through making shots."
Indian Hills finished the first half on a 27-7 run, building a 45-25 halftime lead. The Warriors will carry a 10-game winning streak into postseason play with an average margin of 27.6 points per victory.
"If you coach high school, you can't really get mad at a kid for missing shots," Plona said. "It doesn't really work like that in college. It's the job of these guys to make shots and prepare themselves to make shots. You can control your preparation. I expect both Tyon and Maurice to be high-level players for us."
Malique Jacobs joined Childs and Jeffries, scoring a career-high 15 points in the victory for the Warriors. Chris Payton added 10 points for IHCC on Saturday.
"That was the best I've seen Malique play when he came in for us," Plona said. "Both Tyon and Malique did a good job hitting the mid-range jump shot. It was there for both of them. I want him to think about how to prepare, but I also want Tyon to trust his instincts during the game."
Childs made program history on Saturday night, breaking the program record for made 3-pointers in a single season. Childs finished the night reaching 105 made 3-pointers, surpassing the former single-season program mark of 103.
"Chris works every day on his shot," Plona said. "You can tell. Even when he misses a shot, he's not shook up by it. It's that work he puts in that gives him that confidence to keep shooting. That something I want all of our kids to work at. We had a really good week, which is a great incentive to come back and have another great week each week we have left this season."
Indian Hills finishes the regular season with a record of 27-3 and will not have another game away from home until the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas. To earn the automatic berth, IHCC will look to win both the Region XI and North Central District titles at the Hellyer Student Life Center over the next two weeks.
The Warriors open postseason play against either Marshalltown or Northeast in the regional tournament semifinals on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
"We'll do everything we can to be ready," Plona said. "If these guys continue to stick together through the ups and the downs, we're going to be in pretty good shape. We've got high goals we're hoping to achieve."