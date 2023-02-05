OTTUMWA — Third-ranked Indian Hills used a 15-4 run with under nine minutes left to turn around a pivotal regional battle with No. 18 Southeastern on Saturday, winning 81-65 over the Blackhawks to clinch the regional-season Iowa Community College Athletic Conference title.
Indian Hills improved to 3-0 in regional play, securing the regular-season ICCAC title clinching home court advantage against either Southeastern or Marshalltown in the regional championship game on Feb. 28. The Warriors have won nine of 10 of their long-time junior college rival.
Don McHenry led Indian Hills on Saturday, racking up a game-high 24 points while securing six rebounds in the win. Truth Harris added 14 points and four steals while Ryan Myers scored 12 points against the Blackhawks.
Indian Hills (22-2) will be right back on the court on Monday. After making a long trip down to southern Missouri on Sunday, the third-ranked Warriors will face Missouri State-West Plains to following day at 7 p.m.
