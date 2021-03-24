OTTUMWA – It's been a unique two years in Warrior basketball uniforms for Tyrese Nickelson and Chris Payton.
In the end, the two had their hands in clinching the most unique regional title in the history of the Indian Hills hoops program.
Payton sank his first 3-pointer of the season and altered a late 3-point attempt by Donzell Johnson while Nickelson scored five of the final seven points for IHCC in a 68-63 win over Southwestern, avenging a season-opening loss to the Spartans back on Jan. 20 while clinching at least a share of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular-season title.
"We know that every game we play the rest of the way is going to be against a team that is very good and thinks they can beat us," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "Everybody's seen us. There's no real aura of playing Indian Hills. These are very well-coached and talented basketball teams, so we have to play every game hard for 40 minutes."
The Warriors not only avenged their earlier loss at Southwestern, but did so by turning the tables on the Spartans by building a lead that proved to be too much to overcome. In the first game of the season, Southwestern held on for a 60-56 win in Creston despite seeing a 16-point lead with seven minutes left trimmed down to one late in the second half.
On Wednesday, Indian Hills built the big lead. Chris Payton's first 3-pointer of the season capped a 10-1 run for the Warriors, opening a 22-15 lead that would only grow as the first half wore on.
After struggling from the perimeter in the first meeting with the Spartans, Indian Hills made nine shots from 3-point territory in the first half. Southwestern, meanwhile, shot just 25 percent (9-36) from the field in the first 20 minutes as the Warriors opened a 39-26 halftime lead before scoring 13 of the first 15 points in the second half to build a 48-28 lead with 16:38 left.
"We have been given some great tests this season by the teams in our league," Payton said. "I think it gives us a great look at what we're going to see when we get into the postseason. There's no team that's going to wilt. Everyone's going to be in for a fight. Everyone's going to do everything they can to beat us. We've got to be sure we're on our game at all times."
Southwestern made the comeback bid on Wednesday, using an 11-1 run to cut IHCC's 20-point lead in half. Justin Graham showed his range as the 6-7 freshman forward stepped out to hit of 3-pointers in the second half, cutting the once-commanding Indian Hills lead down to 58-55 with 6:14 left.
"That's the first time we've blown a significant lead this year. That's something that usually happens in the fifth or sixth game of the season," Plona said. "I think that's a credit to our guys to how tough and determined we've been. At the same time, I'm proud of the guys for making plays to pull out these close games."
Curtis Jones briefly stalled Southwestern's comeback bid with a 3-pointer for the Warriors, giving IHCC a 62-58 lead with under five minutes left. The Spartans got back within a single point on a 3-pointer by Joe Kearney, but could not take the lead on a drive to the basket by Nate Duckworth or a 3-pointer by Graham with under two minutes left.
After sinking a free throw to put IHCC up 62-60, Nickelson scored the final field goal for the Warriors driving into traffic before pulling up in the paint for a clutch jumper in front of the basket giving Indian Hills a 64-60 lead approaching the final minute.
"The big thing for me was that I didn't hesitate. I didn't think about it. I trusted my shot," Nickelson said. "I tried to do a hop-stop to create some space. If they picked me up and left Chris open inside, I would have dropped it off to him. They stayed with Chris, so I just floated it up."
Southwestern (10-9) wouldn't go away, pulling within 64-61 on a free throw with 49 seconds left by James Kelley. After drawing a charge on Braxton Bayless with 19 seconds left, the Spartans set up Johnson for a potential tying 3-pointer that never got to the basket thanks to the defensive presence of Payton.
"You have to choose at that point what you want to guard," Payton said. "They were trying to get us take the shooter on the swing-back to open up the baseline for a kick to opposite corner. I tried to make the pass a little harder, then sprinted as hard as could to the corner and jumped as high as I could to get a piece of the shot.
"I was actually a little worried. I went so hard that I went into (Southwestern's) bench, so if they got the rebound they'd have a chance to find an open shooter. Fortunately, Braxton (Bayless) came down with it for us."
Levar Williams led IHCC with 16 points in the win while Nickelson and Payton each scored 14. Payton produced one of two double-doubles on the night with 11 rebounds. Graham led Southwestern with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Indian Hills (17-2) heads to Iowa Lakes on Saturday. The Warriors need one win, or one loss by DMACC, to clinch the outright regular-season ICCAC title.