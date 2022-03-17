HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Entering the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball championships as the sixth ranked team in the nation, and the number seven seed in the national tournament, Indian Hills Community College men’s basketball team knew they would have their hands full as they took on the number 10 seed in the tournament.
Northwest Florida captured the Regions 8 championship. The Raiders defeated Trinidad Community College in the opening round of the national tournament.
Beyond that, Northwest Florida State has a resume that easily rivals the Warriors with eight more national tournament wins (35-27) entering the tournament, but one fewer national title (3-2) than Indian Hills. The Raiders, however, continued on their quest to win a third championship after winning the most recent battle between the proud programs decided by the smallest of margins with a 65-64 win on Tuesday night at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in the second round of the national tournament.
“We made one more play than they did,” Northwest Florida State head coach Greg Heiar said. “That was the difference in the game.”
Indian Hills would draw first blood in the game on a lay-in by Ahren Freeman. What followed was an intensively-contested defensive battle during the first half of play.
With just four minutes left in the first half, the Warriors offense was held to just 16 points. Northwest Florida State would extend their lead to nine points before Enoch Kalambay would help to close the lead scoring seven points in the final 2:30 of the first half.
Kalambay threw down a dunk with 1:42 on the clock. Kam Woods hit a fall-away buzzer beater to end the first half, extending Northwest Florida Stae's lead to 33-27.
After hitting just one of six 3-point attempts in the first half, the Warriors caught on fire from the 3-point line during the second half, hitting on six treys. Braxton Bayless hit a 3-pointer to start the half and Taj Anderson added three of his four treys in the next six minutes as the Warriors jumped out to a 43-35 lead.
The second half roller coaster saw 10 lead changes. With 3:49 on the clock, Anderson was fouled from beyond the arc and hit all three free throws from the charity stripe to pull the Warriors into within one point.
Kalambay drove the left side with 2:19 remaining to give Indian Hills a 60-59 lead. Following a spinning jump shot by the Desante Washington, Kalambay again answered the call as he drove the middle to put the Warriors back on top 62-61 with 1:40 on the clock.
Washington again hit from short range giving the lead back to Northwest Florida State. With just 34 seconds left, J’Vonne Hadley jabbed stepped and drove to the hoop to give the lead back to the Warriors, 64-63.
Trey Clark hit a short jumper with 11 seconds left, giving the Raiders a 65-64 lead. Anderson's bid for a tournament-extending, game-winning 3-point attempt fell short, ending a 27-6 second for Indian Hills allowing 28-5 Northwest Florida State to advance to the national quarterfinals in yet another down-to-the-wire battle of junior college basketball heavyweights.
“Northwest Florida is deep, long and athletic,” assessed Indian Hills skipper, Hank Plona, “I expect them to continue to pound it inside.”
“Indian Hills is a very well coached team with a lot of depth,” Heiar said of the Warriors.
Indian Hills shot 45.5-percent on the night, hitting only 41 percent from the charity stripe. Kalambay led the Warriors in scoring with 19 points, while Anderson chipped in with 15.
Hadley led the Warriors in rebounds with nine rebounds. The Raiders were led in scoring by Washington with 19 points.
JUCO BASKETBALL
No. 10 Northwest Florida State 65, No. 7 Indian Hills 64
IHCC (27-6)
Enoch Kalambay 8-13 2-6 19, Taj Anderson 4-10 4-9 15, J'Vonne Hadley 4-9 0-3 9, Yacine Toumi 3-5 1-2 7, Ahren Freeman 3-4 0-0 6, Braxton Bayless 2-7 0-0 5, Andre Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Leeroy Odiahi 0-0 1-2 0, Isaiah Marin 0-2 0-0 0, Adetokunbo Bakare 0-0 0-0 0, Davin Zeigler 0-2 0-0 0, Eddiean Tirado 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-17 64.
NWF (28-5)
Deshawndre Washington 8-16 1-2 19, Brennan Rigsby 3-6 3-5 11, Kam Woods 5-10 0-0 10, Shammah Scott 4-4 0-2 9, Tre Clark 3-12 1-2 7, Michael Jefferson 2-5 0-0 4, Jasper Floyd 1-1 1-2 3, Issa Muhammad 1-7 0-0 2, Jaylon McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Bretner Mutombo 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-16 65.
Halftime—Northwest Florida State 33-27. 3-Point Goals—Indian Hills 7-19 (Anderson 4-9, Bayless 1-1, Hadley 1-2, Kalambay 1-3, Tirado 0-1, Zeigler 0-1, Marin 0-2), Northwest Florida State 4-18 (Rigsby 2-5, Scott 1-1, Washington 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, Jefferson 0-2, Clark 0-3, Woods 0-4). Rebounds—Indian Hills 34 (Hadley 9), Northwest Florida State 38 (Muhammad 10). Assists—Indian Hills 17 (Marin, Zeigler 4), Northwest Florida State 10 (Clark, Jefferson, Rigsby, Washington 2). Steals—Indian Hills 8 (Anderson, Hadley 2), Northwest Florida State 4 (Washington 2). Blocks—Indian Hills 1 (Hadley), Northwest Florida State 4 (McDaniel 2). Total Fouls—Indian Hills 20, Northwest Florida State 17. Turnovers—Indian Hills 12, Northwest Florida State 11.