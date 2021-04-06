OTTUMWA – Who says college basketball season is over?
For sixth-ranked Indian Hills, the journey is far from complete. The Warriors completed the regional championship season sweep on Tuesday night, winning 84-65 over Southeastern to claim the Region XI postseason title after claiming the regular-season Iowa Community Athletic Conference title 10 days ago.
Indian Hills is just one win away from securing a spot in the 2021 NJCAA Division I men's basketball national tournament. That win will have to come in Glendive, Montana, the home of Region XIII champion Dawson Community College as the Warriors journey west for the North Central district title game on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
Chris Payton powered the Warriors once again on Tuesday, scoring a game-high 20 points while hauling in 13 rebounds in the regional final. Fellow returning sophomore Tyrese Nickelson added 18 points, including a 3-pointer off a steal late in the first half giving IHCC a 33-20 lead.
Southeastern (17-7) wouldn't quit with its season on the line, cutting an 18-point lead down to 11 by halftime scoring the final seven points of the first half. Levar Williams racked up six points and a behind-the-back assist to Curtis Jones as part of a quick 9-0 run for IHCC early in the second half that put the Warriors on top 51-32.
The Blackhawks continued to fight back, getting as close as 64-52 with six minutes left. Southeastern appeared poised to get even closer after picking off a pass into the Payton from Jones, leading to a fast break by Camryn Weston.
Jones got back, stood his ground and drew a charge on Weston to prevent the Blackhawks from turning the steal into points. Indian Hills wouldn't look back, scoring nine straight points with a 3-pointer by Trey Harris opening a 73-52 Warrior lead.
Jones had another solid floor game for Indian Hills, scoring 13 points while dishing out seven assists and collecting a pair of steals. Williams added 12 points for the Warriors in the regional championship win.
Nariq Chisholm matched Weston with 13 points to lead the Blackhawks, scoring Southeastern's first eight points on Tuesday, while hauling in 13 rebounds for a season-ending double-double. Kennedy Milton added 10 points in the loss.