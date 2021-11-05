OTTUMWA – Second-ranked Indian Hills couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2021-22 men's basketball season.
Facing former head coach Mike Marquis, the Warriors used balanced scoring and tenacious defense for a convincing 78-46 victory over Tyler, closing out the opening day of the Reed Overhead Doors Classic. IHCC had 10 different players that produced points in the season debut at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"I think we played a really strong defensive game tonight," commented Warrior head coach Hank Plona. "Any time you hold a team under 50 points, you're you have done a good job on defense."
Indian Hills put the first points on the board on a short jumper by Madani Diara. Following a field goal by Tyler, the Warriors reeled off 10 straight points on five field goals in the paint.
While trading baskets the last five minutes of the first half, the Warriors were aided by three treys, including one by Taj Anderson, and two by Davin Zeigler. Zeigler would knock down ten points in the first half of play.
Ahren Freemen scored on a reverse layup with 24 seconds remaining would conclude the scoring in the first half of play, sending IHCC into the locker room with a 32-19 halftime lead.
"At times, we were trying to be a little too perfect on offense," Plona said.
The Warriors offense would open up in the second half, scoring 46 points. Andre Harris would set the tone for the second frame as he opened the scoring on a dunk just 35 seconds into the half.
The Apaches would outscore the Warriors 10-2 early on to close to within eight before the Warriors countered with a 29-5 run to put the game out of reach. Indian Hills would hit seven goals from beyond the three-point line during the final half.
Zeigler would bank in a long three-point goal with just five seconds left in the game to put an exclamation mark on the win. Zeigler would finish the night with 18 points to lead the Warriors.
Indian Hills would get 60 of their 78 points from the bench. Adetokunbo Bakare added 12 points on 4-6 shooting from three-point range. Returning sophomore Braxton Bayless filled the stat sheet for the Warriors with nine points, six assists, and five rebounds.
As a team, the Warriors outrebounded Tyler 56-38 and forced 14 Apache turnovers on the night. Tyler was limited to just 24.6-percent shooting on Friday, including a 20.6-percent clip from three-point range. The Warriors connected on 10 three's from deep as Bakare and Zeigler combined to shoot 7-10 from deep.
Next up for the Warriors is the second night of the Reed Overhead Doors Classic as Indian Hills will face Butler in the battle of the two opening-night winners. The Grizzlies defeated Marshalltown Community College earlier Friday night.
"Butler is older and big, and has a number of D-I transfers," noted Plona.
Tyler and Marshalltown will meet on Saturday in Ottumwa at 4:30 p.m. Butler and IHCC follow at 7 p.m.