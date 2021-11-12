WEST BURLINGTON — Taj Anderson kicked off a 10-2 run in the final minute of regulation on Friday night for 13th-ranked Indian Hills, sinking a game-tying 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in yet another thrilling contest at the second-annual Iowa-Missouri Challenge.
Ahren Freeman put the Warriors ahead for good, snapping a 68-668 tie by scoring a contested lay-up with 35 seconds left. Devin Zeigler added four late free throws in the final 15 seconds to close out a 75-70 win for the Warriors over Missouri State-West Plains, giving Iowa its first win in the eight-game intra-state battle that will take place over the next two days at Loren Walker Arena.
Anderson and Eddiean Tirado each led Indian Hills (2-1) with 16 points on Friday. Tirado led IHCC with 10 points in the first half, sinking a trio of 3-pointers as the Warriors led throughout the first 31 minutes opening a 55-43 lead on a corner 3 by Tirado with 13:55 left.
Bryon Breland scored a game-high 20 points for MSU-West Plains. Isaiah Lewis missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and a potential game-tying 3-pointer for the Grizzlies (1-4) in the final seconds.
Both teams will play Saturday as part of the final day in the Iowa-Missouri Challenge. MSU-West Plains faces Triton at 3 p.m. No. 13 Indian Hills then faces No. 20 Moberly Area in the only top-20 match-up of the day at 5 p.m.