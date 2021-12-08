OTTUMWA – There was a familiar story being written on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Indian Hills used defensive pressure to write a brand-new ending. The Warriors forced Kansas City-Kansas into seven turnovers over a five-minute span that completely changed the course of Wednesday's junior college basketball contest as 12th-ranked Indian Hills used a late 27-4 run to turn a 13-point deficit into a 69-61 win, snapping a two-game losing streak for the Warriors on their home floor.
Enoch Kalambay led Indian Hills in the comeback, scoring a game-high 24 points with 15 coming in the second half. Braxton Bayless salted away the fourth win in seven home games for the Warriors by sinking nine of his 10 free throw attempts, finishing with 11 points against the Blue Devils.
Joshua Dames led a balanced attack for Kansas City-Kansas with 16 points, sinking four of his six attempts from 3-point territory. Shayon Janloo added 15 points, including a game-high nine in the first half, as the Blue Devils (7-5) overcame a 15-9 deficit building a 23-17 lead late in the half before holding on to a 26-25 halftime advantage.
Indian Hills, coming off a disappointing 64-53 loss on Saturday in which the Warriors were help to just 16 field goals on 29.6-percent shooting, appeared headed for a similar frustrating fate on Wednesday. Kansas City-Kansas took advantage of seven straight misses from the field and four turnovers over a seven-minute window in the second half, igniting a 17-5 run that put the Blue Devils up 50-37 with 7:56 left.
J'Vonne Hadley, who finished with eight points for the Warriors, sparked the game-changing IHCC run by sinking a 3-pointer after Adetokunbo Bakare followed his own miss inside, collecting the loose ball and finding his sophomore teammate in the corner for a 3-pointer. It was the first of 10 made field goals on 15 attempts by the Warriors, who turned defense into energized transition offense pulling within 54-53 on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Marin with 4:13 left.
Two more steals led to a game-tying free throw by Kalambay and two tiebreaking free throws by Mouhamadou Mbow gave Indian Hills the lead with 3:32 left. The lead continued to grow thanks to a pair of turnovers, a key offensive rebound by Mbow and a basket in the post by Kalambay as the Warriors never let the Blue Devils get closer than eight points in the final two minutes.
Indian Hills (9-3) hosts the Hy-Vee Classic this weekend with four games at the Hellyer Center over the course of two nights. The Warriors will face potential district championship opponent Lake Region State on Friday before taking on former regional rival Northeast on Saturday night at approximately 7 p.m.