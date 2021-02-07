OTTUMWA — Flurries outside the Hellyer Student Life Center forced Saturday's contest with Northeast to tip off a little later than the scheduled start time.
Flurries of a different kind inside the Hellyer Center helped 12th-ranked Indian Hills put away the Hawks early.
Ismael Cruz came off the bench to sink a trio of 3-pointers within a minute of coming off the bench, kicking off a 20-point night for the Warriors during a 115-63 win. Cruz sank 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions in the span of 39 seconds, putting the Warriors up 32-12 with just under 11 minutes left in the first half.
Indian Hills scoarched the nets, hitting 18 of 42 shots from 3-point territory on Saturday while shooting almost 53 percent (45-85) from the field. Less than three weeks after opening the season scoring just 56 total points in a season-opening loss at Southwestern, IHCC scored 59 points in the first half alone on Saturday followed by a 56-point second half to produce the team's highest-scoring outing since last season's 119-81 win over Missouri State-West Plains in the 2019 Hy-Vee Classic played on Dec. 13.
Five players reached double figures for the 12th-ranked Warriors (5-1), including a double-double by Tyem Freeman that included 19 points and 11 rebounds. Taj ANderson scored 18 points for Indian Hills while Braxton Bayliss scored 15 points for the Warriors. Levar Williams added 10 points for IHCC.
Ben Tew led Northeast (1-5) with 26 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday. Evan Decker added 11 points for the Hawks.
Indian Hills heads to Iowa Western on Wednesday. Tip-off at Kanesville Arena in Council Bluffs is set for 6 p.m.