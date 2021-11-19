OTTUMWA — Eighth-ranked Indian Hills outscored McCook 25-8 in the final seven minutes of the first half, pulling away for the second time in as many nights for a decisive lead on the way to a comfortable win at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The Warriors used an aggressive half-court trap to frustrate McCook as the pressure helped IHCC win handily 94-57 to close out a busy opening day in the Bowling RV Classic. Indian Hills joined top-ranked (DII) Kirkwood and Casper as winners in the tripleheader of junior college basketball action on Friday in Ottumwa.
Tied at 16-16 with 7:07 remaining in the half, J'Vonne Hadley hit a trey to start the power-scoring surge by the Warriors. Five IHCC players would help light up the scoreboard during the final seven minutes of play, opening up a 40-24 halftime lead against the Indians.
"We had more guys contribute tonight than in our previous games," commented the Warriors skipper, Hank Plona. "That is very important going forward."
The Warriors also hit five 3-pointers in the first half of play including a long shot just before the buzzer by Adtokunbo Bakare. The home squad was also perfect from the free throw line on nine attempts during the first half.
Indian Hills continued the onslaught in the second half of play, hitting eight field goals from beyond the 3-point arc. The Taj Anderson show began with 12:55 left on the clock during the second half as Anderson scored 17 of his game-high 22 points over a four-and-a-half minute span including five consecutive 3-pointers sandwiched around a lay-up by Enoch Kalambay.
To cap off the victory with an exclamation mark, Yacine Toumi threw down two major dunks for the final two Warrior scores on the night. Hadley led the Warriors in rebounding with six, Anderson added two steals to go along with his 22 points, the Warriors shot 47 percent from the field as a team including a 51-percent shooting pace in the second half and held McCook to 31-percent shooting in the contest.
The Bowling RV Classic opened with a thrilling battle of NJCAA Division II teams. Kirkwood overcame a 19-8 start by North Central, rallying to take a 36-34 lead by the half before holding off a late rally by the Pirates to clinch a 92-88 win on two free throws by Jaleque Dunson with nine seconds left.
Blake Brinkmeyer led Kirkwood (5-0) with 22 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Ervin led all scorers in the opening game of the Bowling RV Classic with 32 points for North Central (4-4), who nearly forced overtime after trailing by 10 with four minutes left as Sterling DeSha had a potential game-tying 3-pointer rattle out with 17 seconds left in regulation.
North Central will face McCook (1-8) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Indian Hills (5-1) will close out the Bowling RV Classic Saturday night against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (7-2) at approximately 7 p.m.
"Northeastern if a formable foe," noted Plona, "They have one of the top juco guards in the nation. We will probably see them defensively in a 2-3 zone."
The Norsemen will be looking to bounce back on Saturday night against the eighth-ranked Warriors after being knocked off, 92-72, in the second game on Friday by Casper. The Thunderbirds (4-3) outscored NEO 50-30 in the second half to salvage a split in Ottumwa after falling to Indian Hills, 83-67, on Thursday night.