COUNCIL BLUFFS — Chris Payton had a pair of slam dunks to cap off a 20-point night in the final four minutes, helping fifth-ranked Indian Hills secure an 82-63 road win at Iowa Western on Saturday night. Payton handled the scoring inside while Chris Childs took care of the scoring on the perimeter, sinking three late field goals including a pair of 3-pointers after Iowa Western closed within eight.
Indian Hills jumped out to a 21-5 lead in just over five minutes of action before Iowa Western chipped away at the deficit, getting as close as 55-50 early in the second half. Childs scored seven straight points in the final eight minutes, including a 3-pointer that put the Warriors ahead 72-60. Drake Jeffries added a 3-pointer on the ensuring possession before Payton rolled to the rim following another IHCC defensive stop for a dunk that opened a 77-60 advantage.
Samba Kane scored 10 points in the first half, helping the Warriors maintain a 45-33 halftime lead. Payton finished with a team-high 21 points while Jeffries added 14, one more than Childs and three ahead of Malique Jacobs who finished an 11-point effort with a scoop lay-up in the final two minutes, giving IHCC an 80-63 lead. Payton finished the scoring with a dunk in the final minute.
Caleb Huffman led Iowa Western with 18 points in the loss. Josiah Strong scored 15 points for the Reivers, but was held scoreless in the second half by the Warrior defense.
Indian Hills (24-3, 5-1 ICCAC) will return home on Wednesday night to face North Central Missouri, the top-ranked team in NJCAA Division II. Tip-off at the Hellyer Student Life Center is set for 7 p.m.