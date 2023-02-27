OTTUMWA – It felt like the type of game that could be played next month at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Sixth-ranked Indian Hills and ninth-ranked Triton battled down to the final shot on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Kimahri Wilson took that final shot, lofting a 3-point attempt from just inside the half-court line. The Triton redshirt freshman's shot to tie the game hit the back of the rim, allowing IHCC to clinch an 87-84 Sophomore Night win.
Enoch Kalambay, one of 11 sophomores honored before the contest, led the Warriors with 19 points and eight rebounds. Truth Harris added 14 points while Kiran Oliver and David Jones each scored 10 points off the bench as IHCC closed out the regular season with a record of 27-3.
Ethan Pickett poured in a game-high 36 points to lead Triton, including 26 points in the second half. Triton nearly erased a 19-point IHCC lead getting within 85-84 with 5.7 seconds left on Pickett's sixth made 3-pointer of the game.
Myers sank two free throws with 3.8 seconds left, setting up the last chance for the Trojans. Wilson, just 3-12 from the field, avoided a pair of Warrior defenders getting a long look at the basket that just missed long as time expired.
Indian Hills will be back at home for one final game this season at the Hellyer Center next Saturday at 7 p.m. The Warriors will host either Marshalltown or Southeastern in the Region XI championship game with the winner earning a spot in the NJCAA North Central District title game on Mar. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.