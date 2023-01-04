OTTUMWA — With just under 12 minutes left, Tre'von Spiller drove in for his first points of the second half.
The lay-up by the Moberly Area sophomore gave the 18th-ranked Grayhounds a 58-45 lead over fifth-ranked Indian Hills. At that point, IHCC head coach Hank Plona couldn't hold back his frustrations.
"This is terrible," Plona said to the Warrior bench.
Spiller finished the night with a 30-point, 12-rebound double-double as No. 18 Moberly Area pulled away in the second half to win the 80th all-time meeting with Indian Hills. The Warriors suffered a second straight loss at the Hellyer Student Life Center, falling 82-71 to the Grayhounds leaving Plona in a state of concern when giving an overview of an IHCC basketball team that had risen to the top of the national rankings earlier this season.
"We did not play very hard. Our effort was not good. Our togetherness was not good," Plona said. "You've got to make five or six different efforts on one play to beat a team like Moberly. We didn't make one effort on several plays. It's my responsibility to get our team to play a lot harder than this. We've got a great support group and fan base. They deserve a lot better than this.
"We're supposed to be one of the better teams in the country. We've looked like that at times this season, but I'm afraid we're heading in the wrong direction right now."
Pat Smith, no stranger to the IHCC-Moberly Area rivalry having coached the Grayhounds for 14 years, feels his team is headed in the right direction. Tuesday's win ended Moberly Area's 11-game losing streak to IHCC in the longtime rivalry.
"The kids just hung tough. We've got a very resilient group," Smith said. "We're a lot like Indian Hills. Indian Hills lost to Northwest Florida State at Hutch by one point. We lost to Salt Lake at Hutch by two points in the second round. Both of had national tournament games we could have won, but we have nobody back from that team. We've got no players and no coaches back from last year, so we're completely starting over.
"We've had our ups and downs. There are a couple games I wish we could have had back, but I feel like we're getting better. We had really good practices during the holiday break and Indian Hills had a really tough road game at Dodge City. It can be tough when you're right in the middle of a real gauntlet of a schedule."
Indian Hills was able to open the game with a 5-0 lead thanks to five points in the first 97 seconds by Enoch Kalambay. Free throws by Kiran Oliver and Trevion LaBeaux gave IHCC an 8-3 lead before Spiller rallied the Grayhounds, scoring his first seven points during a 9-0 run that helped give Moberly Area a 14-10 lead.
"I just walked out there with the mindset to have some fun and not to worry about anything," Spiller said. "The goal was to focus and have fun. That's all."
Most of the first half seemed to be setting the stage for a thrilling back-and-forth battle to the finish. Neither team led by more than five points through the first 19 minutes, exchanging four ties and seven lead changes.
Spiller sank a pair of free throws with 4:47 left in the first half after drawing IHCC's first foul of the contest. It would be the first two of six straight points for the Grayhounds to take the lead for good as Moberly Area outscored IHCC 17-10 over the final five minutes opening a 42-36 halftime lead.
"I knew there would be four keys," Smith said. "We had to stop Indian Hills in transition. We had to keep the ball out of the paint. We had to keep them off the glass and we had to move the ball on offense. If we focused on those four things, I felt like the results would speak for themselves."
Moberly Area ultimately pulled away in the second half, scoring 12 of the first 17 points in the final 20 minutes to build a 13-point lead. The Grayhounds stretched the lead to as large as 18 points, committing just six turnovers in the entire game against the Warriors while forcing IHCC into 20 turnovers, ultimately outscoring Indian Hills 21-6 in points off turnovers in the win.
"It's kind of like switching gears. We're used to pressing teams and we're not used to being pressed," Smith said. "We knew Indian Hills would press us. We prepared the guys for it and we prepared to battle for every loose ball that we could."
No battle proved to be bigger than the battle for the ball with under four minutes left. Led by a 24-point effort from reigning Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Week Truth Harris, IHCC got back into the game pulling within 71-65 on a pair of free throws by the Warrior freshman.
Indian Hills forced two missed shots by Moberly Area (14-3) on the other end. After failing to secure the first rebound, the Warriors nearly came up with the defensive board on the second miss which would have opened a chance to potentially get within one possession in the final minutes before the Grayhounds kept the scramble for the ball alive ultimately leading to a lay-up by Brandon Hall that gave Moberly Area a 73-65 lead. Indian Hills (16-2) would get no closer the rest of the way.
"That was a big play," Smith said. "Indian Hills was really coming, but Tre'von did a great job keeping the ball alive for us on that possession. That was a huge play for us. We just seemed to make plays. We're a work in progress, so we'll enjoy this one for a few hours before we get to work on preparing for a good Southwestern Illinois team we got coming to our place on Saturday."
Indian Hills will also be in action on Saturday. The Warriors will look to bounce back at home against Kansas City (Kansas). Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
