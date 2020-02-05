OTTUMWA — For the first time this winter, an area game has been postponed without a weather system passing through southern Iowa.
The fifth-ranked Indian Hills basketball team learned on Wednesday that a winter storm system passing through the state of Missouri would prevent No. 21 Moberly Area from making the trip north to play the Warriors at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The game was postponed for a day with the two teams scheduled to meet Thursday night in Ottumwa at 7 p.m.
This is the second IHCC basketball game to be impacted by weather. Both games have been pushed back to the following day. Indian Hills pushed back the first regional home game of the season against Iowa Western from Saturday, Jan. 18, to the following afternoon, earning a 92-52 win over the Reivers at the Hellyer Center.
Indian Hills regained the outright Region XI lead on Saturday, beating No. 23 Southeastern 80-62. No. 5 IHCC heads to Council Bluffs this Saturday for regional play at Iowa Western.