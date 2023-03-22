OTTUMWA – For Enoch Kalambay, there's some unfinished business to attend to this week at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Last year, Kalambay's freshman season at Indian Hills came to a heartbreaking end on the second day of the 2022 NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament. Despite scoring a team-high 19 points, hitting some of the biggest shots for the Warriors in the biggest game of the season, Kalambay walked off the court for the final time last season disappointed as eventual national champion Northwest Florida State scored the final two points on a jumper by Trey Clark with 11 seconds left that lifted the Raiders to a 65-64 win over the Warriors.
Kalambay was the first player out of his seat last Sunday when he learned officially that he would get another chance to compete in the national tournament. Warrior players and fans celebrated at the Hellyer Student Life Center as Indian Hills was officially selected as the sixth seed for this year's national tournament, setting up a return trip to Hutch where IHCC opens play tonight facing 2019 national runner-up Ranger in the final second-round contest of this year's tournament.
"It was a 50-50 feeling about whether we'd get in or not. The confident 50 percent came from facing a lot of good teams during the season," Kalambay said. "The other 50 percent is that you just never know what can happen. When we finally heard Indian Hills, we felt so good. It was a moment of relief.
"With the season we had overall, I felt good about our chances of making the tournament," added IHCC sophomore Don McHenry, the ICCAC Player of the Year. "Looking at who we've beat, there were ups than downs for us. I think that's evident in the seed that we got."
Indian Hills will be the final team to step on the court for their first game, entering Wednesday already having outlasted half the field with 12 of the 24 teams having been eliminated on Monday and Tuesday. Ranger advanced by outlasting Seminole State, a program making its first national tournament appearance a trip in 2007 that resulted in knocking off a top-ranked Indian Hills squad in the first round.
On Tuesday, Seminole State nearly gained a national tournament rematch with IHCC. Tied at 70-70 with 2:52 left, Ranger was able to score six of the final nine points hanging on for the 78-75 win as Seminole State missed a pair of potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final seconds.
"We've been practicing for the past two weeks, even last week when we weren't sure if we'd have a game or not, going hard and going through plays competing every day," Kalambay said. "We're all humble enough, yet confident enough that we chose to prepare for the best and prepare for the national tournament even though it wasn't a certainty that we'd get in."
That uncertainty that Indian Hills faced for eight days this month came as a result of a 66-63 loss to Southeastern in the Region XI championship game. The Blackhawks used a late 14-0 run to erase a 13-point deficit before ultimately holding on as McHenry and Eddiean Tirado missed potential game-tying 3-pointers for the Warriors, allowing Southeastern to advance to the North Central district finals with a 66-63 win at the Hellyer Center back on Mar. 4.
While the postseason loss did keep Indian Hills from controlling its own national tournament destiny, it could prove to be a key in the Warriors making a run at the program's fourth national championship. Seeking to advance to the national quarterfinals for the first time since 2014, Indian Hills is determined not take anything for granted needing four wins in four days to bring home that elusive fourth title.
"It hurt us in the moment to lose that game to Southeastern, but I feel like it'll help us in the long run," McHenry said. "We usually follow up a loss with a long string of wins. If this had to happen, it's good to have it happen right before Hutch. We don't want that same feeling we felt walking off the court the last time we played. That's a good sense of urgency to have."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.