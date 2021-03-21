FORT DODGE – Hank Plona isn't big on excuses.
However, sometimes the factors that can be construed as such are really bigger than the head coach of the Indian Hills men's basketball team would like to admit.
Facing its second long road trip of the week and coming of an exhausting and emotional win in a battle for first place in the regular-season Iowa Community College Athletic Conference standings, all the signs pointed towards a letdown Saturday for 11th-ranked Indian Hills. The Warriors shook off a halftime deficit for the second time this season against Iowa Central, rallying to earn an 85-68 road victory at Hodges Gymnasium.
"I'm very happy that we were able to pull out a difficult road win," Plona said. "I'd like to think that the day-to-day things don't matter, but this was our second long road trip of the week and we definitely looked like it early."
The Tritons (6-11) came out of the locker room ready to play spoiler to the Warriors championship chase, jumping out to a sudden 14-1 lead. Indian Hills didn't score from the field until Chris Payton put home a lay-up with 15:28 on the clock.
The frustrations didn't end there. The Warriors failed to close in on the Tritons, falling behind 28-13 with 8:07 left in the first half.
Indian Hills would go on a 19-7 run to finish the first half, however, cutting Iowa Central's lead to 35-32 at halftime.
"I was extremely proud of how we kicked it into high gear in the second half," Plona said. "We played very well on both ends."
Just over a minute into the second half, the Warriors finally captured the lead for the first time. Tyem Freeman followed a tying 3-pointer by Tyrese Nickelson by slashing to the basket to put the Warriors ahead 37-35.
Freeman and Nickelson did most of the offensive damage to spark the second-half turnaround for Indian Hills, scoring 53 combined points. Freeman led the way for IHCC with 27 points while Nickelson shot 5-8 from beyond the 3-point arc as part of a 26-point effort.
"Tyrese had an aggressiveness on both ends of the floor that we need from him," Plona said. "He's a special player that is a Warrior through and through, and his passion to do everything needed to win for his teammates and Indian Hills is a constant. We sure needed him today."
Iowa Central would not back down, tying the score at 48-48 with 14:01 left. Indian Hills would not look back, however, after scoring 10 straight points to snap the tie taking a 58-48 lead with 10:30 left.
With just 5:41 remaining, the Tritons remained within striking distance at 68-60. Indian Hills (16-2) would finally lock in the regional win, scoring 13 unanswered points including eight in a row by Freeman to open an 81-60 lead with three minutes left.
"This is a very special group that plays their heart out every night," Plona said. "This was a good example of how hard it is going to be to continue winning late in the season. Our guys continue to dig deep and show their toughness in winning games in different ways."
In addition to Freeman and Nickelson's totals, The Warriors picked up 14 points from Curtis Jones and 11 from Payton. Both Freeman and Payton would record double-doubles as the duo helped IHCC win the battle of the glass by a 47-32 margin, as each player pulled down 13 rebounds. Jones just missed a double-double as the Minneapolis product snared nine boards.
Indian Hills will host Southwestern (10-8) on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center with a chance to earn a very special win. The Warriors opened this unique 2021 season back in January, suffering their first season-opening loss in over three decades with a 60-56 setback to the Spartans.
Not only could Indian Hills avoid both losses suffered thus far this season following last Wednesday's 72-70 win at DMACC, the Warriors can also clinch at least a share of the ICCAC regular-season regional title. The Bears fell 2.5 games back of IHCC in the standings after suffering a loss on Saturday to Southeastern, who can also earn a share of the regular-season regional title with three straight wins and three straight Warrior losses, as well as one more DMACC loss, to end the regular season. Indian Hills, thanks to two wins in two games over the Blackhawks, has already secured the top-seed for the Region XI Division I postseason tournament.