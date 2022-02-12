KANKAKEE, ILL – Seventh-ranked Indian Hills had no problem securing a ninth straight win on Saturday afternoon in Illinois.
The Warriors completed a regular-season two-game sweep of Kankakee with an 87-47 win on Saturday in what may very well be the last game Indian Hills will play this season away from the Hellyer Student Life Center until a potential trip to the national tournament. Indian Hills won 112-72 over Kankakee in Ottumwa on Jan. 22, the third victory in IHCC's current nine-game winning streak.
The Warriors improve to 23-5 overall. Indian Hills finishes out the regular season hosting North Central (Missouri) on Wednesday night before welcoming in Triton College next Saturday for the regular-season finale.
J'Vonne Hadley led the way for the Warriors on Saturday with 16 points, including 14 in the first half. Davin Zeigler added 12 points. Taj Anderson and Adetokunbo Bakare each chipped in 10 points for the Warriors.
The Warriors built a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the contest and extended the advantage to as many as 16 in the opening half as Hadley powered the Warriors early on. Indian Hills built its lead to 51-27 at the halftime break and used a defensive stronghold in the second half, allowing just 20 points to the Cavaliers to carry out the win.