OTTUMWA - Kankakee braved the winter weather on Saturday, making the five hour trip from Illinois to the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa.
Sixth-ranked Indian Hills sent the Cavaliers home with a loss. Tyon Grant-Foster rebounded from a tough scoring night 24 hours earlier against John Wood, leading IHCC with 21 points and seven rebounds in an 83-55 win, giving the Warriors a 17th win in 19 games and an 11-game winning streak heading into Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action.
Maurice Calloo added 20 points, hitting his first seven shots from the field on the way to setting a new career high while reaching double figures for the fourth straight game. Chris Childs added 13 points for the Warriors (17-2) while Chris Payton reached double figures for the first time since returning from mononucleosis, hitting all six shots from the field while scoring 12 points.
Damari Nixon led Kankakee (10-8) with 16 points on Saturday. IHCC shot over 50 percent from the field for the sixth time in the last seven home games, hitting 30 or 56 shots from the field (54 percent) with 12 makes on 28 attempts from 3-point territory.
Sixth-ranked Indian Hills will head to Loren Walker Arena to open ICCAC Region XI play on Wednesday at No. 25 Southeastern. The Blackhawks (15-4) are 1-0 in regional play after a 65-42 win over Marshalltown on Saturday night. Northeast also secured an opening regional win over the weekend, edging Iowa Western 89-83.
No. 6 Indian Hills 83, Kankakee 55
Kankakee (55) — Damari Nixon 16, Michael Moshkovitz 11, Vashawn Sims 9, Ahmed Mahmoud 8, Bar Shefa 7, Jonte Coleman 2, Bjorn Knutson 2. Totals 22-52 7-10 55.
3-point goals — 4-17 (Moshkovitz 1-1, Shefa 1-1, Sims 1-2, Nixon 1-4). Fouled out — Moshkovitz. Rebounds — 31 (Coleman 7). Assists — 19 (Moshkovitz 4). Steals — 4 (Moshkovitz 2). Blocks — 0. Total fouls — 16. Turnovers — 17.
IHCC (83) — Tyon Grant-Foster 21, Maurice Calloo 20, Chris Childs 13, Chris Payton 12, Drake Jeffries 9, Malique Jacobs 8. Totals 30-65 11-18 83.
3-point goals — 12-28 (Calloo 4-5). Rebounds — 31 (Grant-Foster 7). Assists — 24 (Loseni Kamara 9). Steals — 7 (Jeffries 2). Blocks — 3 (Grant-Foster 2). Total fouls — 10. Turnovers — 12.
Halftime: IHCC 44-25