CEDAR RAPIDS — Hank Plona doesn't remember every single play that secured a second straight hard-fought road win for the Indian Hills men's basketball team on Wednesday.
One that stood out, however, was Tyem Freeman's drive down the baseline for an emphatic dunk with just over a minute remaining. It was the highlight of a game-closing 7-0 run by the 12th-ranked (Division I) Warriors in a 78-70 win at fourth-ranked (DII) Kirkwood.
"I remember the pick and pop that Tyem got that was huge," Plona said. "We consistently kept it together to execute down the stretch."
Indian Hills (4-1) finished the game the way they started on Wednesday, jumping out to a 17-4 lead at Johnson Hall with a run of 13 unanswered points over a five-minute span.
The Warriors maintained a 13-point lead deep into the first half. Kirkwood made their first run in the final five minutes of the half, using a 14-4 spurt to cut IHCC's lead to 38-35 with 2:42 left.
Blake Brinkmeyer scored consecutive field goals to open the second half, giving the Eagles the lead for the first time. Indian Hills responded with a 7-0 run later in the half, opening a 58-49 lead with 13:34 left.
Kirkwood rallied again, tying the game at 60-60 on a jumper by Brinkmeyer with 8:26 to go. Corvon Seals put the Eagles on top, 63-61, on a 3-pointer with 7:09 left before Tyrese Nickelson put the Warriors back on top with answering trey with under seven minutes to go.
The Warriors continued to maintain a slim lead as Brinkmeyer pulled Kirkwood (3-2) within 71-70 with 2:35 to go. Brinkmeyer missed a potential go-ahead lay-up with just over two minutes remaining, the first of six straight misses by the Eagles down the stretch.
"That's a lot of good stops and a lot of switching," Plona said. "Holding them scoreless down the stretch was huge. We started switching every ball screen. That ended up with big on guards and guards on bigs. It forced them to shoot over the top of us."
Freeman led Indian Hills with a game-high 23 points while Taj Anderson scored 19 for the Warriors. Jaden Keller added 20 points and three steals off the bench for the Eagles while Brinkmeyer and Seales each scored 11.
Indian Hills returns home on Saturday to host Northeast at 3 p.m. The Warriors will be seeking their fifth straight win, including tough road wins at Southeastern (77-67 in overtime) and now at Kirkwood.
"The two happiest locker rooms we've had all year are at Southeastern and at Kirkwood. You have those games circled at the start of the year as two of the toughest games your going to have," Plona said. "I can't describe how proud I am of them. We're not doing things perfectly, but we're doing things together.
"It's about us succeeding. It's about us getting the stop. It's about us winning. In these last 14 days, this team has grown and improved as much as any team I've been a part of."