Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona (left) talks with sophomore Chris Childs (right) prior to practice on Wednesday for IHCC's North Central District championship game with Dawson Community College on Thursday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. Plona was named the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I men's basketball Coach of the Year while Childs was named the ICCAC's Division I Player of the Year.