OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's basketball team racked up the postseason honors from the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.
Six players were named to the all-region teams as the fourth-ranked Warriors added the ICCAC postseason team title on Saturday after winning the regular-season regional title one week earlier. Chris Childs was named the ICCAC Player of the Year while Hank Plona was named the region's Coach of the Year.
Childs was joined on the All-Region first team by teammates Tyon Grant-Foster and Chris Payton, the only IHCC freshman to earn an ICCAC postseason honor. Drake Jeffries was a second-team choice. Maurice Calloo and Malique Jacobs earned honorable mention honors.
Childs is averaging 14.4 points a game and has already set the school single-season record with 105 made 3-pointers, shooting 45.5 percent from behind the arc. The native of the Bronx, N.Y., is making nearly 90 percent from the free throw line while averaging 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Grant-Foster is the top scorer for the Warriors, averaging 16 points a game. The second-year standout from Kansas City is also IHCC's leading rebounder, pulling down 6.6 boards per game, and has shot 47.4 percent from the field.
Grant-Foster has almost doubled his freshman average of 8.2 points. After wrapping up his second season for the Warriors, Grant-Foster has already signed to continue his college basketball career at the University of Kansas.
Payton has put together a strong second-half performance to earn all-region recognition in his first season of collegiate basketball. From Bloomington, Ill., the 6-6 freshman has increased his scoring average to 11.6 points a game and his rebound average to 5.6 per contest.
Payton is also the team leader in field goal percentage at 68.8 percent. Payton has scored almost 15.5 points a game over the last 14 contests.
Jeffries, a reshirt sophomore transfer from Minot Statee, has been a great complement to Childs in the 3-point category, hitting 84 while averaging 9.8 points per game. Jeffries has made 45.2 percent of his shots from distance and 86.4 percent from the foul line while playing in every game this season.
Calloo, who is the only other Warrior to play in all 32 games, has contributed 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. The sophomore transfer from Oklahoma State is making nearly 46 percent of his field goal attempts and almost 80 percent of his free throws.
Jacobs, who came to IHCC after a year at Hutchinson Community College, is the team leader in assists with 128 (a 4.3 per-game average) and steals with 41. Jacobs is averaging 8.3 points per game for the season, including a 13-point average in the last seven games during which Jacobs has scored in double figures in each contest. Jacobs is shooting 55.4 percent from the floor.
Plona is in his fifth year as the IHCC head men's basketball coach and is trying to guide the Warriors to their fifth straight national tournament trip. Plona’s IHCC teams have compiled a sparkling record of 147-21 and have gone 45-5 against conference opponents while winning five straight regular-season and four postseason league championships.