OTTUMWA — It's looked a lot more like Christmas outside the Hellyer Student Life Center then the last time the Indian Hills basketball played a home game.
There was definitely a festive mood in the air Wednesday night following a thrilling 70-66 win for the eighth-ranked (DI) Warriors over No. 14 (DII) Kirkwood. Several different players stepped up on both ends of the court to make the clutch plays that rallied IHCC after facing a nine-point deficit in the first half and a 33-27 deficit entering the second half.
"Kirkwood is definitely a great opponent. It took a lot of hard work to pull out this win," IHCC sophomore forward Ahren Freeman said after scoring a game-high 17 points. "It just came down to our intensity and how we were approaching things on the court. Once we picked it up in the second half, we stepped on the gas and didn't let up."
The first home game for Indian Hills in 25 days figured to be a fierce battle. The Eagles (10-6) lived up to their reputation, making things difficult on the Warriors especially in the paint where 6-9 redshirt sophomore Blake Brinkmeyer posed a problem for the Warriors scoring 10 points in the opening half while helping to shut down any offensive attack to the rim by Indian Hills.
Kirkwood used a quick seven-point run midway through the first half to open a working margin that would carry the Eagles into the second half. Dante Eldridge added seven of his 11 points for Kirkwood in the opening 20 minutes, sinking a 3-pointer before finding Arthur Cox for a lay-up that put the Eagles on top 23-14 with 9:10 left in the half.
"I wouldn't say we didn't bring enough intensity to the court in the first half, but it wasn't up to the level that we normally play at," Freeman said. "That's something we're trying to work on, but we definitely picked it up in the second half."
Indian Hills got within a point 41 seconds into the second half as Freeman opened the scoring inside to cap the first possession out of the intermission before Isaiah Marin sank a 3-pointer on IHCC's second possession of the second half. Enoch Kalambay answered a 3-pointer by Kirkwood sophomore DaChaun Anderson with a conventional 3-point play before Freeman scored in transition off a feed from Marin to give IHCC its first lead in over 20 minutes.
The teams would continue to trade the lead and momentum. The Warriors built a 44-40 lead with 15:07 left after Freeman scored off the glass only for Kirkwood to respond with a game-tying 6-2 run. Eldridge ignited a 6-0 Eagle run midway through the second half with a pull-up jumper, a steal and an assist finding Anderson for a lay-up giving Kirkwood a 52-49 lead with 8:04 left.
The defense of the Warriors would respond. Marin scored after a steal on a pair of free throws that kicked off a game-changing 14-2 run highlighted by steals from Marin leading to transition baskets including two scores in transition and a pair of assists by J'vonne Hadley to give IHCC a 63-54 lead.
"Going through the ups and downs that we went through during the first half of the season and staying together has been a big difference for us," Freeman said. "We've been sticking together, keeping our goals the same and sharing the basketball. It's something we've definitely been working on and we continue to work on each day."
Marin added 15 points for Indian Hills (15-3) while Kalambay scored 11 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Davin Zeigler scored eight of his 10 points off the bench in the first half to keep the Warriors in the game.
Brinkmeyer finished with 14 points to lead Kirkwood. Anderson added 10 points while Eldridge finished with a game-high six assists for the Eagles.
Indian Hills hosts No. 17 (DI) Southeastern on Saturday in the regional opener for both teams.