OTTUMWA – Indian Hills finished 2019 playing some of its best basketball of the season.
Can the Warriors continue to play at that high level in 2020? That’s the question that begins to be answered starting on Friday afternoon as IHCC begins a new decade facing Arkansas Baptist College inside the West Plains Civic Center. Tip off is set for 2:30 p.m.
The past decade saw the Warriors make six trips to the national tournament, making it all the way to the 2014 national championship game while winning five regional postseason tournaments and four district tournament titles along the way. Head coach Hank Plona, who has led IHCC to four straight national tournaments in his four previous seasons, hopes his team can continue making strides towards another trip to Kansas in March.
“You hope you win every game you play, and we had a couple losses in the first half of the season, but I think we responded, we learned and we got better,” Plona said. “The biggest thing every year is that you want to improve a lot from day one to this point and continue to improve until the end of the season. I think we played as well as we have all year going into the holiday break, but I don’t think we’ve peaked. There’s still a lot of room to grow.
“I’ve thought from the start of the season we have the pieces to contend for a national title. You’re not really guessing about that as this point of the season. You know whether you do or do not have those pieces and I still believe this group has that ability.”
Indian Hills finished the first half of the season winning seven straight games, including five straight wins at home with the Warriors playing at its highest level offensively. IHCC averaged over 100 points a game in the five wins at the Hellyer Student Life Center, including a 119-81 victory over Missouri State-West Plains that produced the highest scoring effort in a single game by any Warrior team in almost four years.
The Grizzlies will be looking for revenge on Saturday night as IHCC (13-2) will look to complete the home-and-home series sweep. It will be one of several tough tests both away and at home for the Warriors in the stretch run of the season, including home-and-home games in Region XI regular season play.
“It’s going to continue to be a test for us,” Plona said. “I do feel good with where we’re at. I think our kids feel good with where we’re at. We’re looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish in the second half of the season.”