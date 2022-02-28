OTTUMWA — For the third time this season, Braxton Bayless had the ball in his hands with time winding down against Southeastern.
This time, however, a 3-point basket from the Indian Hills sophomore wasn't needed. For the first time this season, Bayless could watch the seconds tick off the clock against the Blackhawks with a smile on his face.
After 100 minutes of back-and-forth basketball decided by the smallest of margins, Indian Hills wasted little time in what may have been the final 20 minutes of the season against Southeastern once again establishing themselves as the best men's basketball team in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Ahren Freeman scored the first two and final three points of a 9-0 run that opened the second half, putting IHCC ahead to stay the rest of the way against the Blackhawks as Indian Hills scored the most decisive win in the most important game yet this season between the Highway 34 rivals with an 85-72 regional championship game win on Saturday at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"We've been getting better and better as the season has gone on," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We haven't lost since they (Southeastern) came in here and beat us several weeks ago. You don't just figure things out, but we bounced back and beat Triton four days later. That kind of started this thing a little bit.
"We finally got to the point where winning together has been the priority. It's hard and it's hard with everything these guys have been through, not just here but everything from the pandemic and how everything over the past two years that's evolved. It's hard to get guys to trust that joining together and becoming a group is worth it. In the last six to eight weeks, these guys have realized it's worth it."
If there was any doubt what it meant to beat Southeastern, the Warriors experienced the absolute thrill of one of the rivalry's most dramatic wins just four weeks earlier when a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Bayless lifted IHCC to a 67-66 win over the Blackhawks. As a result of that win, Indian Hills hosted Southeastern in Saturday's regional final.
Southeastern, an 88-86 winner at the Hellyer Center back on Jan. 8, came out firing away looking to make it two wins in one year on IHCC's home court. The Blackhawks shot over 50 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes as the two teams came out on pace for nearly 100 points apiece with the teams locked in a 14-14 tie just over five minutes into the title game.
Taj Anderson then made his presence felt on both ends of the court for the Warriors, finding Bayless after a steal for a go-ahead lay-up for scoring on a jumper after his second straight theft of the Blackhawks. Jakada Stone and Bayless traded baskets for Southeastern and IHCC before Anderson drew a shooting foul on a 3-pointer, draining all three free throws to give the Warriors a sudden 23-16 lead.
"We tried to focus on sticking to our game plan. If we did, we felt like they'd make mistakes and we'd be able to feed of it," Anderson said. "Every time they made a mistake, we tried to get a bucket of it."
That game plan would ultimately help tell the tale of which team celebrated as regional champions on Saturday night. Indian Hills outscored Southeastern, 33-14, in points off turnovers by forcing the Blackhawks into nearly twice as many miscues with 22 of the game's 34 turnovers being committed by the visitors.
"Hank had a great game plan. If anybody watched us all year, we struggled against the press," Southeastern head coach Lorenzo Watkins said. "I didn't think our guards had their heads in it. When you give up 27 or more points in turnovers, that's the game. You beat good teams like Indian Hills giving up as many points as we did off turnovers."
Despite committing 15 of those turnovers in the first half, allowing IHCC to own a 14-7 edge in points off turnovers, Southeastern's ability to shoot the ball well allowed the Blackhawks to build a 32-28 lead with five minutes left in the half. Davin Zeigler, who has been playing with a rib injury initially sustained at Kankakee two weeks ago, made his mark on the regional final finding Bayless for a basket before sinking four free throws in the final 2:17 of the half, including two of three free throw attempts after being fouled on a half-court heave at the end of the first half to snap a 34-34 tie.
"It didn't feel good when I landed, but it felt good when I hit those free throws," Zeigler said. "I just tried to make the shot. I wasn't expecting someone to be right there under me when I released it. It felt great to come up with points in that situation and help the team out.
"I was going to give 110 percent for my teammates no matter how I was feeling. They'd do the same for me. I'm going to have to have an arm cut off not to be out here playing."
In a series defined by late drama, Zeigler's free throws would snap the final tie between the teams in any game baring a potential match-up in the national tournament. Freeman drove for a lay-up on the opening possession of the second half before stealing the ball from Josiah West and finding Anderson for another breakaway just 15 seconds later, giving Indian Hills its biggest lead less than minute out the locker room.
Southeastern's key weapon in the first half started to go away as the Blackhawks shot just over 40 percent in the second half, missing 19 shots from the field after making 10-19 in the first half. The Blackhawks would also be called for a total of three technical fouls before the game was over as frustration and IHCC's lead grew throughout the second half.
"I think we knew all this hard work would eventually pay off," said Indian Hills sophomore J'Vonne Hadley, the ICCAC Player of the Year. "All the early mornings. All the late nights. This is what we do it for. We do it for moments like this. Conditioning was a big factor for us. We pressed them the whole game. Getting ourselves mentally and physically ready is a big piece to our success."
Southeastern (24-5) never got closer than seven points after the 9-0 second half start put the Warriors up 45-34. Indian Hills responded with another run, scoring 12 of the next 14 points with lay-ups by Enoch Kalambay lifting the Warriors to a 60-43 lead with 9:37 to go.
"Everyone was fired up and ready to go from the start," Kalambay said. "Everyone wanted to win and show them that we were the better team."
Six different players reached double figures in the regional championship game for Indian Hills (26-3) led by an 18-point night from Freeman and a 17-point effort from Kalambay. Ziegler added 13 points off the bench while Bayless scored 11. Anderson and Hadley each poured in 10 points for the Warriors.
West led Southeastern with a 17-point, 18-rebound double-double. Davion Bailey added 14 points while Kennedy Milton scored 12 for the Blackhawks, who will hope for an at-large bid into the national tournament.
"I hope that light shines on us. It's sad because we have three teams in our league and everyone else is getting credit for Division I games because they play a 20-22 game league schedule," Watkins said. "I'd hate to be that person making that decision. Someone's always going to get left out. We'd say add another eight teams to the tournament if you want the best teams there. We'll see what happens, but I'm big on opportunities. We had an opportunity to take care of something and we didn't do it."
That opportunity belongs to Indian Hills, who will host either Dawson or No. 20 North Dakota State College of Science next Saturday night in the NJCAA North Central district title game at 7 p.m. The winner earns an automatic trip to the national tournament.
"We're going to try to keep it going. We've got one more at home and hopefully a few more after that," Plona said. "We'll try to keep playing as much as we can while we're still together as a team, as a family, and see what we can do."