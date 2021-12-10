OTTUMWA — The 12th-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team used an aggressive defense, fast-paced offense and remarkable free-throw shooting to bury their NJCAA region 13 opponent in the nightcap of the opening day of the HyVee Classic at the Hellyar Student Life Center.
Lake Region (9-5) was frustrated by an aggressive full-court Warrior press. Indian Hills rolled to a 97-64 win, the most points scored in a game so far this year by IHCC.
"We mixed it up on defense," assessed Warrior skipper Hank Plona. "In addition to the full-court press, we ran some half-court traps and showed some zone defense, keeping them off balance."
The aggressive Warrior defense, highlighted by a full court press out of the gate, was a major factor in creating 25 Royal turnovers. On the offensive side, the Warriors shot a remarkable 100 percent from the charity stripe, including 10 for 10 in the first half and connecting on all 17 attempts in the contest.
The Royals only lead of the game came just three-and-a-half minutes in the contest, leading 6-4 before the Indian Hills offense began the blitzkrieg. Freshman guard Eddiean Tirado promptly hit consecutive 3-pointers to put the Warriors on top 10-6.
Tirado would connect of three treys during the half for nine points. Freshman guard Enoch Kalambay would also put nine points on the Warriors side of the scoreboard in the first half. Sophomore guard Davin Zeigler added 12 points during the half, knocking down two 3-pointers.
Leading the Royals 48-24 as they entered the second half of play, the Warriors outscored the visitors 16-5 in the opening minutes of the second frame. Tirado continued to have the hot hand, scoring 13 second-half points to finish the night with a team-leading 22 points.
Adetokumbo Bakare would finish the scoring, hitting both free-throw attempts at the 1:32 mark, giving the Warriors a perfect night from the free-throw line. In addition to shooting 100 percent from the free-throw line, the Warriors shot 56 percent from the field.
"We were driving and passing better tonight and not forcing our shots inside," stated Plona.
Five Warriors finished the night scoring in double figures, including 22 for Kalambay, 17 for Tirado, 14 for Zeigler and J.Vonne Hadley and 10 for Bakare. Despite leaving the contest with an injury, Mouhamadou Mbow led the squad in rebounding with six boards. Zeigler also added four steals and four assists.
Indian Hills (10-3) squares off against Northeast Community College. The Hawks (4-7) defeated Missouri State University, 87-73, in the opening game of the HyVee Classic.
"We will need to pressure Northeast and make it uncomfortable for them from the 3-point stripe," noted Plona.
Lake Region State will open play on Saturday facing Missouri State-West Plains (6-9). Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m.