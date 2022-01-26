OTTUMWA – Throughout the first half, Indian Hills appeared to be on the verge of breaking open Wednesday's non-conference contest with Sauk Valley.
The Skyhawks, however, refused to go away hitting key shot after key shot to stay right in the rearview mirror of the 15th-ranked Warriors.
In the second half proved to be a different story. Taj Anderson scored nine of his game-high 19 points during a seven-minute stretch that saw the Warriors outscore Sauk Valley 20-9. Indian Hills continued to stretch out the lead in the final 20 minutes, putting away an 80-59 win to complete a two-game regular-season sweep of the scrappy Skyhawks on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"It's always a bit harder playing a team for a second time in a season because you know they're going to play you much harder," Anderson said. "They do their scouting just like we do ours. We came into the game expecting to come a lot more aggressive. We expected a much more intense game, but we stuck with our game plan and was able to get the job done."
Wednesday's rematch was different in terms of when the Warriors pulled away to secure the win. Back on Nov. 26 in Illinois, Indian Hills dominated the first half opening a 37-20 lead before holding off the Skyhawks in the second half, overcoming a 12-0 run to put away a 68-54 win that helped vault IHCC back into the top 10 of the NJCAA national rankings.
Indian Hills head coach Hank Plona expected to see more of the same competitiveness from the Skyhawks on Wednesday in Ottumwa despite their deceptive 6-9 record.
"They had a COVID break and lost a couple games, but both times we've played them, we've respected that they're very good," Plona said of Sauk Valley. "They have very good offensive players. To me, when you have good offensive players, you can beat anybody."
Right from the start, Sauk Valley (6-10) proved they could hang in with the Warriors as an opening lob dunk by J'Vonne Hadley was quickly answered by a 3-pointer from Montez Taylor, giving the Skyhawks their only lead of the night. It would be a trend in the opening 20 minutes as Sauk Valley cut into a 12-5 IHCC lead with a four-point play by Jamal Winston, scored five straight points to answer Ahren Freeman's dunk and four free throws that put the Warriors back up seven and immediately cut IHCC's biggest lead of the first half down to three with back-to-back field goals in the span of 70 seconds to pull the Skyhawks within 26-23.
"I thought we got slowed down in the first half and couldn't really get into our groove," Plona said. "It was just a matter of playing with confidence. We had to take away their first option defensively."
The Warriors made it tougher for Sauk Valley to find the shots that kept them in the game during the opening 20 minutes. The Skyhawks missed five straight field goals and were just 2-4 from the foul line during the first three minutes of the second half, allowing Indian Hills to open a 45-33 lead.
Sauk Valley responded with a 7-2 run, pulling within 47-40 on a 3-pointer by Andre Brandon with 15:45 left. Anderson countered with a pair of 3-pointers, an assist and a defensive rebound over the next two minutes as IHCC reeled off eight straight points to open a 15-point lead.
"We felt like we were playing pretty decent going into the second half, but we also felt like we could have dug a little deeper," Anderson said. "That's exactly what we did in the second half and we put them away."
Hadley, the two-time reigning Iowa Community College Athletic Conference player of the week, put together another stellar night for the Warriors finishing with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Hadley had a hand in 13 of IHCC's final 16 points, scoring 10 in the final five minutes while setting up Adetokumbo Bakare for a 3-pointer that put the Warriors ahead 76-57 with just 3:21 left.
"We played some really good basketball in the second half. We got some stops and played fast," Plona said. "Taj played with confidence. Eddiean (Tirado) played with confidence. Ahren played with confidence. It was good to see."
Indian Hills dominated inside, owning a 52-27 rebounding edge that helped create a 34-18 scoring edge in second-chance points. The Warriors also distributed the ball nicely, doubling Sauk Valley in assists (20-10) while cutting down on turnovers committing just five in the second half after the Skyhawks forced 12 IHCC turnovers in the first half.
"We talked in the locker room at halftime about how our rebounding is why we were winning, but the turnovers were a big reason why Sauk Valley was still in the game," Plona said. "We did a much better job handling the ball on offense in the second half. Anytime you win the rebounding battle by 20 or more, it's big, but the good thing is we started making the right plays on offense.
"All year, this team has never had a problem being selfish with the ball. If anything, we've been too unselfish at times. The last thing these guys want to do is have their teammates think they're being selfish. That's why we have to ability to be a great team. You want guys to be unselfish, but at the same time you have to trust your instincts to make the right decision. If that means making the extra pass make it. Sometimes, that means you've got to shoot it and score."
Brandon led Sauk Valley with 15 points while Winston added 13 points off the bench for the Skyhawks. Devon House added 10 points and seven boards scrapping in the paint with Hadley, Freeman and Andre Harris who combined to rack up 22 of IHCC's 52 boards including 39 combined defensive rebounds.
Indian Hills (18-5) hits the road on Saturday afternoon for another rematch at Highland Community College in Illinois. The Cougars will be looking to sweep the 15th-ranked Warriors after knocking off IHCC, 64-53, at the Hellyer Center on Dec. 4.
"It's not often we lose at home. This is the first time I can remember facing a team that we've already lost to here during a season," Plona said. "We'll have our work cut out for us. I'm sure they'd rather play us at their place. They're a talented team. So are we.
"They discovered a way to beat us the first time. I don't like to get beat. I'm sure none of our players like getting beat. We're definitely not going to be lacking for motivation on Saturday."