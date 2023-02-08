JUCO basketball: Warriors stunned by Grizzlies

WEST PLAINS, MO — Third-ranked Indian Hills suffered just its third loss of the season on Monday night. The Warrior men's basketball team dropped a narrow 76-75 decision on the road to Missouri State University-West Plains, falling to 22-3 on the year.
Sophomore Don McHenry poured in a team-high 16 points to lead the charge for the Warriors. Sophomore Enoch Kalambay added 15 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the year.
Freshman Trevion LaBeaux scored a career-high 15 points in the loss for Indian Hills. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead with a 10-5 advantage as Truth Harris scored six points early on.
The Grizzlies battled back and took a 25-20 advantage midway through the opening frame. West Plains grew its lead to as many as seven down the stretch before the Warriors took back the lead at 35-33 on a Leeroy Odiahi dunk with 27 seconds to play in the opening stanza.
Odiahi scored seven points in the opening frame as the Warriors and Grizzlies were knotted at 35 at halftime. The Grizzlies used a 10-2 spurt to open the second half.
Indian Hills gained its first lead of the second half on a layup from LaBeaux at the 11:17 mark for a 50-49 lead. Indian Hills led by as many as five before the Grizzlies rallied once again to take a 58-55 lead.
After a series of ties, the Warriors finally regained the lead at 71-69. After exchanging the lead multiple times in the final two minutes, Kalambay put Indian Hills on top 75-74 on a driving layup in the lane.
On the final shot attempt of regulation, the Grizzlies were awarded a shooting foul which resulted in a pair of free throws and the eventual victory for the home team. The loss is the first on the road for the Warriors this year and snaps a seven-game winning streak.
The Warriors return to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play on Saturday night at Marshalltown Community College. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.