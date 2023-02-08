JUCO basketball: Warriors stunned by Grizzlies

Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Rain...mixing with snow late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.