OTTUMWA – Empty the tank.
It's a phrase the Indian Hills men's basketball team has used this week as the calendar turns to March, normally the final month of any college basketball season.
March was definitely in the air inside the Hellyer Student Life Center on Wednesday as the 14th-ranked Warriors welcomed both Southeastern and fans back into the facility for the first time this year. With another classic confrontation nearing a dramatic conclusion, Indian Hills found the fuel needed to drive past the Blackhawks down the stretch using a 21-1 run to put away a 94-71 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference victory.
"These last couple of days, we've been thinking about the longevity of the season," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "There's only a month to go. We've had games at least twice a week. When you focus on that, you don't focus on leaving everything you've got on the floor every single day.
"The point of emptying the tank is to leave it all out there on the court. Coaches say it all the time. We'll figure out the next game when we get to the next game. Let's make sure we give everything we've got in this game. I think our guys did that."
Leading the charge for the Warriors was Tyem Freeman, who was the first player to run out of the IHCC locker room and be greeted by the limited number of fans that were in attendance for the first time for an Indian Hills home basketball game this season. Freeman scored a game-high 31 points, pulled in a game-high 10 rebounds, added five assists and three steals with six straight points coming with six minutes left and IHCC clinging to a 66-65 lead over the Blackhawks.
"That last six minutes is Indian Hills basketball. That's what the fans came to see," Freeman said. "When we can get it going like that, it's hard to stop us. Coach just kept telling us to empty the take, play with togetherness and give it all we had.
"Coach reminded us that it's hard to say something and do it. We just tried to keep that same mentality and play as hard as we said we would."
Taj Anderson added 23 points for the Warriors, sinking six shots from 3-point range while collecting four of IHCC's 14 steals on defense. After finding Freeman for a dunk after collecting his second straight steal during the late Warrior run, Anderson was set up by Freeman for a 3-pointer off another IHCC steal lifting Indian Hills to an 87-66 lead just over three minutes after the Blackhawks had pulled within a single point.
"We've had a little bit of a bump in the road over the past few days, but that motto of emptying the tank has really motivated us to finish the season playing as hard as possible," Anderson said. "Outside of all the plays and everything else that can happen on the court, our main focus is to do our job as best as we can and work as hard as possible. It's all about playing hard, playing together and playing with toughness."
Jesiah West led Southeastern (9-5) with 14 points before fouling out in the final three minutes. Zurahi Zhgenti and Kennedy Milton each added 12 points with Milton posting a double-double for the Blackhawks by dishing out a game-high 13 assists.
Bruce Carpenter added 10 points for Southeastern, who return to West Burlington to host Iowa Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. Curtis Jones collected 15 points and seven assists for Indian Hills while Chris Payton poured in 11 points for the Warriors, who take an ICCAC-best 11-2 record north on Saturday to Iowa Falls for a road game against Ellsworth scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m.