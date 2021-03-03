Indian Hills freshman Taj Anderson (3) goes up for a shot while being defended by Southeastern freshman Dakhari Lewis (22) on Wednesday night during men's junior college basketball action at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. Anderson scored 23 points and had four steals for the 14th-ranked Warriors in a 94-71 win over the visiting Blackhawks, lifting IHCC's overall record to a region-best 11-2 on the season.