MATTOON, IL — The 11th-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team followed a thrilling last-minute win over second-ranked John A. Logan with a second-half surge on Wednesday afternoon to lock up a second straight win in the Lake Land Classic.
After scoring nine of the final 10 points of the first half, Indian Hills put away a 68-40 win over Vincennes (3-7) early in the second half with a 19-5 run that put the Warriors in front 55-34. The Warriors limited the Trailblazers to 25-percent shooting from the field, allowing just 14 made field goals in 54 attempts over 40 minutes.
Indian Hills scored 19 consecutive points in the second half on Tuesday in a 76-74 win over No. 2 John A. Logan. The Volunteers failed to score after a tiebreaking shot by J'Vonne Hadley with 9.6 seconds left in regulation put the Warriors in front as a defensive stand on the final possession of the game allowed IHCC to hand John A. Logan its first loss of the season.
Indian Hills relied on a bevy of reserves to limit the Volunteers in the paint, including Leeroy Odiahi who contributed his best performance of the season. Enoch Kalambay came off the bench to add eight points for the Warriors.
No. 11 IHCC (8-2) is back in action on Saturday at Sauk Valley. Action tips off at 3 p.m.