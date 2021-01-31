OTTUMWA — Shots were not falling. Passes were not connecting.
Less than two weeks ago, that was the story of the first season-opening loss for the 12th-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team in over three decades. Less than two weeks doesn't seem like a lot of time to Warriors' head coach Hank Plona.
In that short amount of time, the Warriors already look like a totally different team. Seven different players scored at least one of IHCC's first 18 points with six different players scoring in double figures in a 95-67 win over NIACC on Saturday afternoon at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"It may seem like a long time ago to some people, but it still feels pretty recent to us," Plona said of the 10 days that separated Indian Hills from their third straight win on Saturday to the stunning season-opening 60-56 loss at Southwestern on Jan. 20. "Because of COVID and just trying to be safe, we didn't play any preseason scrimmages in January. I can't tell you if I regret that. If winning is the sole goal, than we should played a preseason scrimmage, but we wanted to make sure we play these games.
"There were some simple basketball things that we learned from that very first game. We watched ourselves on film and told ourselves that we are better than this. The guys have had a determined focus to get better. You do learn from tough experiences. Champions don't win every game, but they never give up. I can't promise we're going to win every game, but we've got a group of guys that are going to keep coming back for more."
The home floor of the Hellyer Center so far has cured whatever has ailed the Warriors early in the season. While Indian Hills is consistent defensively, allowing 63.5 points per game on the road and 63 points per game at home, the Warriors have averaged 97.5 points in two home wins while accounting for 67.5 in splitting road games at Southwestern and Southeastern.
"We're getting better every day creating our own energy," IHCC freshman Braxton Bayless said. "We follow (sophomore) Chris (Payton's) lead. He brings the energy to the court for us every day."
It didn't take long for every Warrior player to be energized on Saturday. Levar Williams and Taj Anderson each sank 3-point jumpers for the Warriors while NIACC could not get the basketball over half court on its opening possession. The Trojans got as close as three after a deep jumper from beyond the arc by McKelvey Robertson, but saw their only chance to potentially tie the game end when Bayless stole a pass and dashed in for a lay-up, giving IHCC a 13-9 lead.
"That's how we want to play. We want to get the ball to the open teammates and be as unselfish as we can," Bayless said. "When you make those plays on the defensive end, it makes the game easier. It saves up our energy and allows us to pack in the lane to secure the rebounds."
NIACC (0-4) struggled to find open looks, resulting in 18 of the Trojans' 28 shots in the first half coming from beyond the 3-point arc. Indian Hills, meanwhile, used the early accuracy from 3-point range to open up the paint, helping the Warriors finish shooting at a 46-percent clip and allowing IHCC to get to the free throw line over twice as much as NIACC (31-15), resulting in a 19-9 edge in scoring from the charity stripe.
"The goal defensively is to make the other team shoot over us away from the basket," Bayless said. "We're getting better every day. We're getting in shape more and more every day. Getting into game shape is our biggest thing. It's been difficult with everything that's been going on before the season, but I feel like we're getting there. We'll be fine."
Indian Hills scored nine straight points to double a 24-15 lead and used another nine-point run early in the second half to open a 57-31 lead. Robertson did his best at times to rally NIACC, scoring five points after setting up a Marshaun Carroll 3-pointer during a 8-2 close to the first half before scoring six points and setting up two more 3-pointers during a 14-4 Trojan run that cut IHCC's second-half lead down to 65-46.
Anderson answered with a 3-pointer, helping the 6-3 guard from Queens match IHCC freshman teammate Curtis Jones with a team-leading 16 points. Nickelson, fresh off a 30-point effort in an overtime win at Southeastern last Wednesday, added 13 points while Williams and Tyem Freeman each added 11 points.
Payton polished off a double-double for the 3-1 Warriors, scoring 10 points while hauling in 12 rebounds. Robertson led NIACC with a game-high 19 points and nearly posted his own double-double for the Trojans, finishing with nine assists.
Indian Hills head to Kirkwood, the preseason's top-ranked NJCAA Division II team, on Wednesday. Tip-off at Johnson Hall in Cedar Rapids is set for 7 p.m.