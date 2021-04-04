OTTUMWA – Forget about the madness of March.
This season, Indian Hills is taking part in April Awesomeness.
It may not be quite as catchy, but the goal is the same for the sixth-ranked Warriors. Postseason play tipped off for IHCC on Saturday with a 93-61 regional semifinal win over Northeast, the first of three wins Indian Hills needs to secure an automatic berth in the NJCAA Division I men's basketball national tournament.
"We settled in and played well in the second half," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We really locked up and guarded. We improved, got comfortable in the second half and had several guys that played with more confidence. I don't think we're going to be a perfect basketball team. There will be good stretches and bad stretches. All in all, I thought we played pretty well to pick up the win."
The postseason opener for the Warriors featured several impressive performances. Tyem Freeman led IHCC with 19 points, scoring the first seven points of the second half to help Indian Hills pull away after Northeast (3-20) pulled within 42-33 at halftime.
Chris Payton, looking to lead IHCC to regional and district championships for the second straight year, set the tone early in the paint scoring the first five points on the first two Warrior possessions. Payton would dominate the interior on both ends of the court, posting a double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.
"With any real basketball team, if you just let them do what they want to do, you'll have a long night. If you take away their strengths and make sure you execute your game plan, usually that works out in your favor," Payton said. "Obviously, you give up things here and there. As long as we're consistent with contesting the shot and grabbing the rebounds, we usually put on the restraints."
Payton wasn't the only season-year Warrior to step up in IHCC's postseason opener. Theo Bourgeois matched Payton in total points, scoring a career-high 16 sinking four shots from 3-point range to help the Warriors advance.
"We definitely need everyone on the team (to step up). I felt like I had to come through," Bourgeois said. "I'm happy I did. I'm happy my teammates could find me for open shots. That's great."
Jared Lopez led Northeast with 13 points. Evan Decker matched Trey Drummond III with 12 points while joining Michael Anderson with a double-double for the Hawks, grabbing 12 rebounds. Anderson added 10 points and 11 boards.
Indian Hills (20-2) will face a familiar foe on Tuesday night in the Region XI championship game at the Hellyer Student Life Center. Southeastern (17-6) will face the Warriors for the third straight year in the regional final. Tip-off set at 7 p.m.
JUCO BASKETBALL
Region XI Semifinals
No. 6 Indian Hills 93, Northeast 61
Northeast 33 28 — 61
Indian Hills 42 51 — 93
Northeast (61) — Jared Lopez 13, Evan Decker 12, Trey Drummond III 12, Ben Tew 11, Michael Anderson 10, Justin Hiser 2, Devin Ross 1. Totals 22-64 9-14 61.
Fouled out — Tew. 3-point goals — 8-29 (Drummond III 4-8, Anderson 2-5, Decker 2-8, Lopez 0-1, Grant See 0-1, Hiser 0-2, Tew 0-4). Rebounds — 42 (Decker 12, Anderson 11, Tew 9, Drummond III 3, Hiser 2, Lopez, See). Assists — 4 (Lopez 2, Anderson, Tew). Steals — 3 (Lopez 2, Drummond III). Blocks — 2 (Lopez, Ross). Total fouls — 18. Turnovers — 20.
IHCC (93) — Tyem Freeman 19, Theo Bourgeois 16, Chris Payton 16, Curtis Jones 15, Braxton Bayless 11, Tyrese Nickelson 7, Levar Williams 6, Trey Harris 3. Totals 35-74 10-14 93.
3-point goals — 13-35 (Bourgeois 4-7, Jones 3-8, Williams 2-9, Bayless 1-1, Harris 1-1, Freeman 1-4, Nickelson 1-5). Rebounds — 45 (Payton 14, Jones 10, Freeman 7, Bayless 5, Bourgeois 3, Harris 2, Williams 2, Nickelson). Assists — 18 (Jones 7, Bayless 4, Bourgeois 2, Freeman 2, Payton 2, Nickelson). Steals — 11 (Bayless 5, Jones 3, Nickelson 2, Freeman). Blocks — 8 (Payton 5, Bayless, Jones, Williams). Total fouls — 10. Turnovers — 10.