WEST PLAINS, MO - Despite dressing just nine players, eighth-ranked Indian Hills tipped off a new decade with a winning result.
Tyon Grant-Foster led all scorers with 22 points as IHCC returned from the holiday break with a 98-64 win over Arkansas Baptist. Maurice Calloo added 19 points for the Warriors, topping his season-high of 13 points in the first half helping Indian Hills build a 52-16 halftime lead.
Drake Jeffries scored 12 of his 15 points for Indian Hills in the second half. The Warriors returned from the holiday break shorthanded with just nine players dressing for Friday's game. J.D. Muila (knee), Dedoch Chan (foot) and Chris Payton (mononucleosis) all will miss the two games at West Plains this weekend. Only Payton is slated to potentially return next weekend when IHCC hosts John Wood and Kankakee at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Marcus Hunter led Arkansas Baptist (4-7) with 17 points in the loss. The Buffaloes outscored IHCC 48-46 in the second half, going 19-19 from the free throw line in the final 20 minutes.
Indian Hills (15-2) will face Missouri State-West Plains Saturday night at 7 p.m. IHCC scored a season-best 119 points in a 38-point win over the Grizzlies at the Hellyer Student Life Cener last month.