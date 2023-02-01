JUCO basketball: Warriors vault into top three

OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's basketball team continued to climb in the national rankings as the Warriors jumped to No. 3 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Basketball poll. The Warriors earned 320 votes in the poll this week.
Indian Hills climbed three spots in this week's poll from its previous spot at No. 6. The Warriors (21-2, 2-0) picked up its second Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) win with a 66-45 victory over Marshalltown at the Hellyer Center last Wednesday, clinching the 18th consecutive 20-win season for the Warriors, before rolling on Monday to an 81-61 win at Sauk Valley.
Indian Hills has now been ranked in each of the 11 regular season national polls, including eight weeks inside the top five. The Warriors were previously ranked No. 3 in the preseason NJCAA poll to open the year. Indian Hills is 6-1 this year against teams currently ranked in the national ranking.
The College of Southern Idaho held its spot at No. 1 for the second consecutive week while Odessa College (TX) remained at No. 2 in the nation. John A. Logan College (IL) and Salt Lake Community College (UT) rounded out the top five.
Indian Hills will return home Saturday for a special top-20 showdown with 18th-ranked ICCAC rival Southeastern. For the second consecutive year, the two long-time rivals on the court will team up to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.
In the first Coaches vs. Cancer night last February, Indian Hills and Southeastern helped raise nearly $5,000 towards the American Cancer Society. Fans are encouraged to fill out signs prior to Saturday's game to honor someone they may know who has battled or is currently fighting cancer. Signs can be picked up at the Hellyer Center prior to Saturday's game or can be downloaded online at the Indian Hills athletic website.
Portions of all ticket proceeds from Saturday night's game will be donated directly to the American Cancer Society. To consider making a donation to the Coaches vs. Cancer initiative, contact the Indian Hills Athletic Department at 641-683-5288. Donations can also be made throughout Saturday's game at multiple locations throughout the Hellyer Center.
Indian Hills fans are also encouraged to wear maroon to the game. In addition to the contest, there will be drawing held throughout the night for a 50-inch smart TV and a free month's subscription to GoHillsTV.
The month of February is annually marked as Coaches vs. Cancer month where teams at all levels raise money and awareness to support the fight against cancer. For over 25 years, the Coaches vs. Cancer program, in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches, has united coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy – cancer. Through fundraising and education initiatives, the Coaches vs. Cancer program has supported the American Cancer Society in our efforts to save lives from cancer in the US and worldwide.
