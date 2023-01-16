WEST BURLINGTON — Last year, Indian Hills had to make a 3-pointer at the buzzer to walk out of Loren Walker Arena with a thrilling rivalry win.
This year, the Warriors had to defend a 3-pointer to earn another close win at Southeastern. Davion Bailey came up short on a pair of potential game-tying shots from beyond the arc in the closing seconds of a thrilling 59-56 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win for seventh-ranked Indian Hills, including a shot off the side of the backboard with 0.1 seconds left that prevented the 18th-ranked Blackhawks from sending the game into overtime.
"It was kind of a strange last couple of seconds," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We were prepared to foul. We didn't want to let their best shooter get a shot off. At the same time, there's only 2.7 seconds left and the guys have to use their judgement. If he goes into a shooting act, he's going to make three free throws guaranteed.
"We crowded (Bailey) and did a good job making his last shot tough. The shot he took before that, we protected it. The guys made adjustments on the fly and really made some instinct plays to help us win the game."
The premiere regional battle between two of the top junior college basketball programs in the country lived up to the billing as the Warriors, for the second straight year, rallied in the second half to edge Southeastern. Indian Hills were held below 20 percent shooting in the first half, making just one of their first 12 shots from 3-point territory as the Blackhawks built a 32-20 halftime lead.
"We knew the atmosphere was going to be crazy. We knew we were barely going to hear each other and we knew it was going to take all of us to stay together," Indian Hills sophomore Truth Harris said. "We had to fight together through the whole game, because we knew this wasn't going to be an easy one."
Harris helped get IHCC back on track early in the second half, following a basket by Trevion LaBeaux with a steal and a lay-up cutting the Blackhawk lead to 32-24. Though Southeastern would gradually rebuild a 12-point lead over the next two minutes, the early defensive play seemed to set a tone for a high-energy finish for the Warriors who continued to soar up and down the court sprinting back on rebounds and steals throughout the final 20 minutes.
"We picked up the defense intensity and we started using our instincts," Harris said. "We started communicating much better in the second half. That's when we started to take over. We were juiced up going into the second half. I wanted to help bring the life back to us. I came out ready to play."
Lado Laku followed a free throw off two offensive rebounds by slamming home his own miss, cutting Southeastern's lead down to 44-35 emphatically. The Warriors continued to play unselfish basketball, leading to open looks beyond the arc resulting in a 7-15 shooting performance as a team from 3-point territory in the second half, including a pair of deep shots hit by Harris during an 11-0 IHCC run.
Isaiah Griffin stopped the Warrior run by scoring on a turnaround to put Southeastern up 46-43. Harris answered by sinking a game-tying 3-pointer on an assist from Ryan Myers with 9:58 left, completely erasing the 12-point lead Southeastern owned just seven minutes earlier.
"I kind of felt like we were a little hesitant in the first half. We weren't finishing at the rim. We were kind of looking for fouls. I think the game and the environment kind of affected us early," Plona said. "We went full court to speed the game up. I felt like we really got a kick-start in the second half, got the momentum and had them on their heels. The guys played with a lot of heart and passion the rest of the way."
Harris finished with 17 points on the night, continuing a hot stretch of play that has seen the sophomore average 21.3 points in his last four games. While it was Harris that helped IHCC draw even with the Blackhawks, it was Don McHenry that put the Warriors on top sinking a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7:21 left giving the Warriors a 49-48 lead.
McHenry would lead Indian Hills in the contest with 19 points, including eight coming during a 10-0 run that gave the Warriors a 56-48 lead. The performance proved to be even more significant for McHenry doing so in front of his father and younger brother who made the five-hour trip from Milwaukee, Wisconsin to catch the contest in West Burlington.
"I didn't want to let them down after they came all this way to see us play," McHenry said. "It was crazy to hear in there. It was a crazy atmosphere. I tried to stay locked in. It was hard, but I enjoyed it."
The Blackhawks, seeking an 11th straight win, refused to quietly holding the Warriors without a field goal for nearly five minutes while cutting the IHCC lead down to 57-54 on an dunk by Jaylen Searles that resulted in a 3-point play with 1:28 left fouling out Leeroy Odiahi. Bailey drew a foul with 25.5 seconds left, sinking two more free throws to cut IHCC's lead to one before LaBeaux scored inside after two offensive rebounds, shaking off two Blackhawk blocks to put Indian Hills up three with 12.9 seconds left.
"That was a huge basket by Trevion," Plona said. "That was another case of the guys using their instincts. We could have pulled up after breaking the press and drawn the foul, but you hate to pass up a potential lay-up. Southeastern did a nice job recovering for the blocks, but Trevion came up big for us to get two big points."
Instead of needing any shot to potentially win the game, Southeastern needed a 3-pointer just to extend the game. Bailey left his first shot well short, but IHCC could not secure the ball heading out of bounds setting up the final shot by Bailey with 2.7 seconds left that left IHCC simply needing to inbound the ball to clinch the win.
"I think this win is a little bit better than the win over Northwest Florida State," said McHenry, citing the victory over the defending national champions in the 10th game of the season that vaulted Indian Hills to No. 1 in the country. "We had to fight back in this game. That shows resilience. It shows we're better now than we were then."
Bailey and Jack Wentzel each scored 13 points to lead Southeastern on Saturday. Searles added 12 points for the Blackhawks (16-4, 0-1 ICCAC), who will make the trip to Ottumwa to face the Warriors on Feb. 4.
Indian Hills (17-2, 1-0 ICCAC) will be back on the road Wednesday facing another nationally-ranked opponent. The seventh-ranked Warriors head to Illinois to face No. 23 Triton College. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
