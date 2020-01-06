WEST PLAINS, Mo. - Indian Hills may not have matched the team's highest-scoring effort in four years on Saturday night in a rematch with Missouri State-West Plains.
In the end, 98 points proved to be more than enough for No. 8 IHCC to complete a regular-season sweep of the Grizzlies. The Warriors sustained a consistent shooting touch throughout a 98-82 win on Saturday, securing a second win over MSU-West Plains after rolling to a 119-81 victory on Dec. 13 in Ottumwa over the Grizzlies. The 119 points was the most scored by an IHCC basketball team in almost four years.
Saturday's win was the ninth in a row for IHCC. The Warriors, now 15-2 on the season, moved up from eighth to sixth on Monday in the latest NJCAA Division I men's basketball national rankings.
Indian Hills got double-double performances from Tyon Grant-Foster and Maurice Calloo. Grant-Foster poured in 18 points and collected 11 boards while Calloo, coming off a season-high 19 points the previous day against Arkansas Baptist, scored 12 while snaring a season-best 14 rebounds. Those two helped Indian Hills to a sizeable advantage on the glass, 51-33.
After the Grizzlies' Sardaar Calhoun hit a three to begin the scoring, IHCC's Chris Childs answered with a pair of treys. Indian Hills grabbed a quick 12-3 lead on a Drake Jeffries 3-pointer, but Calhoun put the finishing touches on his squad's early comeback with another three. All five of their field goals to that point, in a 15-15 tie, were threes.
The Warriors kept on firing. Another Jeffries triple along with shots from Grant-Foster and Loseni Kamara allowed IHCC to build the lead to as many as 13 late in the first period. The margin was 11 (48-37) at the break.
MSU-West Plains (7-11) got as close as 62-56 on a bucket by Calhoun midway through the second half. That was also the third and final basket of the game for Calhoun. The future Florida State Seminole and current scoring leader for the Grizzlies with a 21.5 average was limited to only eight points by IHCC.
Indian Hills used a 14-2 run to help secure the win. Childs, who had back-to-back 3s to begin the final half, made two more as the Warriors were pulling away and ended the night with six, pushing his season total to 63. He led the Indian Hills score sheet with 22 points.
The Warriors got a solid contribution from sophomore guard Malique Jacobs. He scored on three consecutive possessions in the second half, made four straight foul shots after that, and wound up with a season-high 14 points.
The 12 3-pointers Indian Hills made gave them at least a dozen for the seventh game in a row.
Missouri State-West Plains was paced by Quentin Jones with 24 points.
The victory completes a season sweep over the Grizzlies for the Warriors, who have also beaten State Fair (Mo.) twice and another Region XVI team, Moberly, once. They play Moberly again at home on Feb. 5.
Indian Hills has back-to-back home games next weekend against a pair of Illinois schools. The Warriors take on John Wood Friday and Kankakee Saturday. Both games tip off in Ottumwa at 7 p.m.