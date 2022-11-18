OTTUMWA — Did it live up to the hype?
"It was a pretty high-quality basketball game," Hank Plona admitted.
In what was dubbed the 'game of the year' in junior college basketball, second-ranked Indian Hills was able to come out on top in the battle of the top two teams in the NJCAA Division I men's basketball national poll. The heavyweight showdown was decided in the middle rounds as a 12-3 run opened a 65-point second half for the second-ranked Warriors in a 108-99 win over top-ranked, defending national champion Northwest Florida State on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"We both struggled to stop what the other team wanted to do, but there were a lot of difficult shots and a lot of difficult plays made," said Plona after earning his 203rd win as IHCC head men's basketball coach. "There were difficult shots and intense plays being made by both teams. I think you saw two of the better basketball teams in the country for sure."
Wednesday's contest came exactly 37 years to the day the Indian Hills basketball game played at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The Warriors hit the century mark on the scoreboard that night as well, doing so with much less drama in a 101-55 win over Central Christian College of Moberly early in the 1985-86 season.
At that time, Louisville and Houston were less than two years removed from playing one of the most high-level up-tempo college basketball games ever in the 1983 Final Four. Houston's 'Phi-Slamma Jamma' pulled away from Louisville's 'Doctors of Dunk' for a 94-81 win in a game that featured nearly 20 dunks with both teams flying up and down the court.
Indian Hills and Northwest Florida State challenged that same type of energy on Wednesday with the teams exchanging eight dunks, 10 ties and nine lead changes while putting over 200 points on the board. The Raiders were able to lead most of the half, but could not muster more than a four-point lead in the opening 20 minutes as IHCC continued to answer sinking six of 15 attempts from 3-point range in the first half including go-ahead treys by Eddiean Tirado and Enoch Kalambay.
"We fought the whole game. They have good coaches and good players, but the same goes for us," Kalambay said. "It meant a lot to me and Eddiean after losing to them (67-66) in the national tournament last year. There's a good chance we're going to see them again in four months at Hutch."
Indian Hills was able to edge in front of the Raiders, 43-42, at the half on a free throw by Leeroy Odiahi with 25.8 seconds left in the first half. Fans caught their breaths anticipating a continuing up-and-down battle right down to the wire in a series that has featured three straight games decided by a single point.
Kalambay and Tirado, two sophomores that both experienced the most recent heartbreaking one-point loss to the Raiders last March, did plenty to ensure Wednesday's game would not be decided by that slim of a margin. Combined, the second-year Warrior teammates scored the first 11 points for IHCC in the second half with Tirado continuing the heat up as part of a 21-point effort, sinking a pair of 3-pointers to help the Warriors push their lead to 56-45 five minutes into the half.
"I was locked in," Tirado said. "I came in with the mentality that, if my teammates got me the ball and I was wide-open, I was going to take every single one of those and make it happen."
The Raiders pulled back within three, but a series of buckets from Don McHenry ignited the Warriors back into a double-digit lead. McHenry poured in a team-high 25 points for the Warriors, including 16 in the second half.
"That was as good as we've played during that run to take the lead," Plona said. "We guarded a little bit better. We pulled off the full-court pressure in the second half and I think we did a better job of staying in front. They scored a lot in transition against our press, which hasn't happened a lot to us so far this season. We all of sudden forced them to score in the half-court. They weren't able to do that and we were able to get some run-outs."
On the other end, Tirado continued to show a practically perfect touch from the floor sinking his first five field goal attempts, including his first four shots from 3-point territory. Tirado finished shooting 5-6 from the field, missing just one of five 3-pointers, and hit 7-8 free throw attempts to complete a 21-point night for the IHCC sophomore.
"If I see open space, I'll knock that shot down. That's why I'm here," Tirado said. "We've got to keep doing what we do. We still have a lot of things to improve, but we're going to get there. We go hard every day. We treat every single day like it's our last one. This was a game we had to have."
Kalambay posted 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Warriors. Freshman Kiran Oliver sparked the Warriors early with 12 first-half points.
"We had to get every rebound and we had to tighten up the defense," Kalambay said. "We're not done yet. We're getting closer and closer every day. We're making sure everyone has the same, positive energy."
Paired with a bevy of defensive stops, the Warrior offense exploded midway through the half and built its lead to as much as 21 following a McHenry three at the 6:03 mark to put Indian Hills ahead 86-65. The Raiders battled back and eventually brought the game into single-digits, but the Warriors went 7-8 from the free throw line down the stretch to earn the victory over the top-ranked team in the nation.
"We came here to play the best," Northwest Florida State head coach Steve DiMeo said. "Indian Hills is quicker, faster and stronger than they were a year ago. We see now what we need to do to be able to beat the best. We have to take our game to another level. We got a good dose of what we need to get better at."
Kasean Pryor led Northwest Florida State on Wednesday with 30 points before joining Raider teammates Collin Warren and Andre Harris on the bench with five fouls. Takai Simpkins added 19 points off the bench for the Raiders, who fell 75-61 on Thursday at Southeastern dropping to 6-2 on the season.
Indian Hills improved to 7-0 with the win and 2-3 all-time against Northwest Florida State. The Warriors also improved to 1-1 all-time in No. 1-2 contests played at the Hellyer Center having dropped a 62-61 decision to Chipola in a 2008 battle of the top two ranked teams in the NJCAA polls at that time.
