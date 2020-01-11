OTTUMWA – As residents in southern Iowa are finding out, one cold stretch can change a lot of plans.
John Wood had plans on Friday of springing a huge upset and spoiling the return of the Indian Hills men’s basketball to the friendly confines of the Hellyer Student Life Center. Just like the weather outside, things got icy from the field for the Blazers at the worst possible time.
Indian Hills took advantage as John Wood went over six minutes without hitting a field goal, a stretch that started after a lay-up by Jarvis Jennings cut IHCC’s lead down to 55-47. Chris Childs matched Warrior teammate Drake Jeffries with 19 points, including a 3-pointer from the corner that kicked off a game-clinching 19-2 run in an 84-66 win for sixth-ranked Indian Hills in the first home game of the new decade.
“There were some good moments for us and some moments where we have to improve a little bit,” Indian Hills head coach Hank Plona said. “John Wood is a very good team. Way better than what their record is. They play anybody and everybody every single year.”
That included a trip to Iowa earlier this week to face IHCC’s regional rival, Southeastern, falling 86-75. The Warriors open regional play against the Blackhawks in West Burlington on Wednesday.
“They (John Wood) played Southeastern competitively,” Plona said. “They’re well coached. They don’t beat themselves. They had a game plan coming in. We had some moments where we were able to impose our will and make some runs, but we also had moments where we struggled and they (John Wood) sure took advantage of it.”
No one more so than Chandler Bevans, who did his best to make sure the trip from Quincy, Illinois to Ottumwa was well worth the effort for the Trailblazers (6-12) scoring a game-high 24 points while going 10-19 from the field. Tied at 11-11, the Warriors went outside on a freezing night to heat up the scoreboard as Drake Jeffries followed up a tiebreaking 3-pointer from Maurice Calloo with back-to-back makes from beyond the arc, giving Indian Hills a sudden 20-11 advantage.
“That’s the beauty of our team. We have so many guys that are talented and make shots at any point,” Childs said. “You go out there. You’re playing your game, and suddenly Drake goes out and sinks four 3-pointers in a half. We have guys that make shots and make plays. That’s what you want. Good players want to play with other good players. You can feed off each other and make each other better.”
Jeffries matched Bevans with 14 points in the first half, but IHCC held the 39-27 lead despite a late 9-0 run from the Trailblazers. The balance of the Warriors made the difference as Childs had 10 of his 19 in the first half before finding himself open for a trio of 3-pointers midway through the second half, helping the Warriors finally put away John Wood.
It was both on both the offensive and defensive end. Not giving up a field goal for six minutes, you understand just how important it is to continue to get stops. The more stops you get, it can lead to fast breaks and easy baskets on the other end.”
Calloo added 15 points, his third straight game scoring in double figures, while Malique Jacobs added 10 points and came up with several key plays during IHCC’s decisive 19-2 run. Indian Hills was again down to 10 players despite the return from mononucleosis of Chris Payton as fellow Warrior freshman Tyrese Nickelson sat out Friday’s game dealing with tendonitis in his knee.
“Tyrese was struggling last weekend. He’s been battling that tendonitis all year, but it really flared up this week after playing in Missouri,” Plona said. “I think the doctors wanted him to take it easy and be careful with that. He’s had an X-ray and an MRI to make sure there is no fracture in there. There’s a spot that’s pretty tender.
“We’re hoping he’s good to go on Wednesday at Southeastern. You want to have everyone as healthy as possible for that.”
Indian Hills improves to 16-2 on the season, returning to the Hellyer Center for the first game in 20 days. Hopes of being back on the court on Saturday are still uncertain with a forecast of more winter weather, including several inches of snow, set to descend on Ottumwa and surrounding communities.
Both schools will discuss Saturday morning whether or not Kankakee will make the trip from Illinois to play the game as originally scheduled on Saturday night. Should the game be postponed and not made up this week, IHCC’s next game would be Wednesday’s regional opener at Southeastern.
If the game is postponed, a tentative make-up date could be Monday, Jan. 20. All options will be discussed Saturday morning before a final decision is made.
“Both Kankakee and the game officials are the ones that have to travel in for this game. If they feel they can make the trip here, we’ll probably play,” Plona said. “If there’s some weather issues for them and some concern about driving a bus that far in those conditions, we probably won’t. We just want to be smart about it.”