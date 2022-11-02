OTTUMWA — It was certainly a night to remember for Don McHenry.
From the biggest shot to the biggest cramp, the Milwaukee native will likely always remember his first Indian Hills men's basketball game. Fortunately for the third-ranked Warriors, the shot came before the cramp as McHenry sank a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from 30 feet out as third-ranked IHCC won a thrilling overtime battle with fellow 2022 national tournament qualifier Dodge City, 88-87, on Tuesday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The shot by McHenry brought everyone leaping off the ground both in the stands and on the court. Ironically, McHenry could barely stand minutes hitting the game-winner dealing a painful cramp in his calf muscle.
"Thankfully, the cramp didn't start up about 30 minutes earlier," said McHenry while smiling through the pain. "Both the shot and the cramp are No. 1 on top of my list. I never expected an ending like this one when I came to the gym tonight."
Two teams that were a point away from meeting in the quarterfinals of last year's national tournament engaged in a back-and-forth battle that featured 10 ties and a dozen lead changes. Neither team could pull away in the first half with Dodge City taking initial control, building an 11-7 lead early on before a 12-3 response that included a go-ahead 3-point play by McHenry and deep 3-pointer sank by Eddiean Tirado that gave the Warriors a 19-14 lead midway through the first half.
Dodge City responded with an 11-2 run of its own, regaining the lead on a lay-up by D.J. Jones with 9:31 left in the first half. Jones and Cam Malray sank jumpers for the Conquistadors, building a four-point lead, before Tirado slowed the attack with another three-point shot cutting the Dodge City lead to 25-24.
"I think in four-and-a-half months, Dodge City and Indian Hills are going to be a lot sharper than they were tonight," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "The competitiveness and the will to win was definitely that of two teams that expect to win a lot of basketball games this year."
Kiran Oliver's dunk and a pair of free throws by Enoch Kalambay gave Indian Hills a 35-34 halftime lead. The Warriors opened a five-point lead early in the second half before Jones began to take over for the Conquistadors, scoring 16 of his game-high 32 points over the final 15 minutes helping Dodge City open a 65-58 lead with 6:52 left in regulation.
Indian Hills got as close as 71-69 as Kalambay began to step up for the Warriors, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the second half including a pair of free throws with 3:17 left that cut Dodge City's lead to 71-69. Free throws by Jason Edwards and Jones put the Conquistadors on top 75-69 with 2:19 left.
"Guys were just hesitating trying the make the right play," Plona said. "You've got to put a lot of pressure on the rim. It was a draining game just because it was sloppy. You could tell from both teams this was the first game of the year. I know when we play Dodge City again on Dec. 31, both teams are going to be a lot sharper."
Needing to make something happen in order to avoid a season-opening home loss, Indian Hills got a putback by Truth Harris off a missed free throw with 1:29 left to pull within four. Leeroy Odiahi collected a defensive rebound on a missed transition lay-up by Jones before sinking a free throw with 1:22 left before Kalambay drove to the basket to score while being fouled, slapping the court several times before stepping up to sink the tying free throw for Indian Hills with 38.5 seconds left.
"I wouldn't be able to make that play without my teammates," Kalambay said. "The ball was moving. Eddiean got the ball, gave it to Ki(ran Oliver). Ki got off the screen and found me. I got the ball, made the move to the basket and made the shot. None of that happens without my teammates."
Dodge City's last chance in regulation was swatted away in overtime by Odiahi, one of 10 blocks recorded by the Warriors in the contest. Without the block, Indian Hills would not have had the chance to win the game in overtime.
"I've been told all year to protect the rim, protect the basket and don't let anybody score," Odiahi said. "We kind of knew what play they were going to run. When I saw (Jones) catch it on the wing, I saw the drive coming. I knew the block would be there, so I got myself in the right spot to make the play."
After failing to get the final shot of regulation off before the buzzer, Indian Hills sank the first shot attempt of overtime as a corner 3-pointer by Tirado 10 seconds into the extra period gave IHCC its first lead in nearly 10 minutes. The lead would be short-lived, however, as a tying 3-pointer by Jones just 27 seconds later ignited a 9-0 response by Dodge City, giving the Conquistadors another six-point lead to protect with just over two minutes left.
Harris and Oliver then connected twice in the final two minutes with lobs from Harris that resulted in electrifying dunks by Oliver. Harris collected a steal with 1:26 left before finding Oliver for the second time for a dunk that also drew a foul call on Avnoor Bhullar, leading to a 3-point play that cut Dodge City's lead to 86-85.
"There's just a trust there that I had in Kiran that he was going to be able to go up and get those passes," Harris said. "I had faith if I put near the rim that he'd take care of the rest.
"I knew Truth was going to put it right on the money," Oliver added. "There was never a doubt those plays were going to work. We needed those plays if we were going to have any chance."
Indian Hills once again made a late stop by drawing a charge on Shawn Warrior with 16 seconds left, giving the Warriors a chance to set up a winning possession. Warrior atoned for his offensive foul by stealing a pass from Harris, giving Chris Robinson a chance to potentially ice the game at the foul line with 3.6 seconds left.
Robinson, however, missed the first free throw giving IHCC one last chance to win the game in the final seconds. Without a timeout, Kalambay got the ball off the inbounds following the make on the second free throw and brought the ball up court with lessons learned from his former Warrior teammate J'Vonn Hadley who had the most memorable assist of last season finding Braxton Bayless up the floor at Southeastern for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that lifted the Warriors to a 69-68 win at Loren Walker Arena last February.
"I learned last season from J'Vonn a lot about how to be a leader on the floor," Kalambay said. "J'Vonn got a rebound on that play, pushed the ball and made the unselfish play that got us a big win. That's the same thing I was looking to do. I wasn't looking for a desperate shot. I was looking for the open teammate."
Kalambay found that open teammate with a pass to McHenry with time running out. McHenry finished the game scoring a team-high 20 points, none bigger than the final three that went through the net as time expired on the first win season opener decided at the buzzer since Devontae Lane's game-winning 3-pointer against Johnson County in 2017 that kicked off a run of 33 consecutive wins for the Warriors.
"Enoch didn't hesitate. He made a great pass to Don," Plona said. "It was an unselfish play. You get about as many dribbles as there are seconds left on the clock. He did a great job putting his head down making the defense think he was going to heave it, then finding Don who made a great shot.
"We had just enough time for three bounces and a pass. Enoch used his instincts to make a great play for us when we needed it."
The win extends the Warriors' home-opener winning streak to 36 consecutive years, all coming at the Hellyer Center. Indian Hills (1-0) returns to action this weekend with the RV and Power Sport Classic at the Hellyer Center facing Cloud County on Friday following a contest between Iowa Lakes and Independence at 4:30 p.m.
