OTTUMWA — The defending national champion Indian Hills cheer and dance team performed at halftime of the University of Memphis Football game against Temple University at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium on Saturday.
The cheer team was invited to perform at the Tigers' home game for a halftime performance where they were required to learn a routine to perform. The squad also attended a three-hour clinic, connected with the University of Memphis Spirit Team, and performed during halftime of the event.
"Our Warriors gave an incredible performance and one of our athletes was even chosen to be in the front row," stated IHCC head cheer coach Cyndi Mellin.
"It was to experience what a football game is like at a huge stadium," sophomore Astrid Garcia added.
Freshman Jade Whitley touched on the experience as well.
"It was incredible to perform in front of such a large energetic crowd," Whitley said.
