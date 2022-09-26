ANKENY — Saturday's running of the Grand View Invitational featured some of the area's top high school cross-country standouts from recent seasons.
Leading the way on the women's side was a former Ottumwa and Indian Hills standout. Morgan Lawson, a former OHS standout and 2020 IHCC graduate, took home first-place representing Grand View finishing the race at the DMACC cross-country course in 18:13.36, winning the meet by over one minute.
Led by freshman Alyssa Shannon, the current Indian Hills women's cross-country team posted a sixth-place finish at the Grand View Invitational. Shannon placed 15th overall with a collegiate best time of 20:31.8 in the five-kilometer event, topping her previous personal-best by nearly 40 seconds.
IHCC sophomore Lizeth Flores placed 31st overall for the Warrior women with a time of 21:55.1, just eight seconds shy of setting a new personal best. Former Van Buren County standout Faith Neeley finished the race for Grand View in 20:47 while Sigourney native Paite Thompson crossed the finish line for the Viking women in 21:29.
Former Davis County standout Morgan Klaus finished 43rd overall for the IHCC women, crossing the line with a time of 22:50.05. Competing in her first event of the year, Pella graduate Emily Casterline returned to action for the Warriors with a time of 23:49.5.
In the men's race, former Pekin teammates Brady Millikin and Isaiah Wittrock ran against each other on Saturday with Millikin placing sixth overall and fifth among collegiate runners posting a new personal-best time of 26:08.95, finishing 14 seconds ahead of Isaiah Wittrock who helped the Grand View men win the team championship at their home meet.
Five Indian Hills men hit personal bests on the day, leading the Warrior men to a seventh-place overall finish as a team. Millikin has now placed in the top five in two of the team's three meets this year and has now posted collegiate bests in both six-kilometer and eight-kilometer events this year.
Freshman Brody Lucas produced another strong run early in his collegiate career for IHCC, placing 24th in a new personal-best time of 27:46.76. Logan Soedt finished as the third Warrior runner to cross the line with a personal-best time of 29:10.52 followed by another Pekin graduate, Zach Wise, who posted a time of 29:50.09 in his collegiate debut.
Freshman Ty Earls rounded out the scoring for the IHCC men with a time of 31:03.45, also a personal best. Freshman Jacchaeus Taylor added a time of 32:02.54 and Davis County graduate Weston Shively capped the Warriors' performance with a time of 32:59.59.
The Indian Hills cross-country teams return to action at the Seminole Valley Stampede in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.