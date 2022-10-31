JUCO cross-country: Millikin leads IHCC runners at regional meet

FORT DODGE — From all-state to all-region.
For the second time in three years, Brady Millikin left it all out on the course running to a fourth-place finish at Kennedy Park. Two years after earning his second and final all-state medal for the Pekin boys cross-country team, Millikin ran to another fourth-place finish running for the Indian Hills men's cross-country team at the 2022 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Region XI championship on Sunday.
Millikin's finish is the highest for a Warrior runner at the region championship since Marcus Graham placed second overall at the 2018 meet. The Warriors finished third overall among Division I teams with 131 points with Millikin crossing the finish line in a time of 25:51.76.
"This was the first time we have had a male in the top five at our region meet since 2018," stated IHCC head coach Brent Ewing. "That speaks volumes about what Brady has accomplished this year. He's a completely different runner than he was last season. I expect him to compete at a very high level in two weeks at nationals."
Millikin averaged a 5:13-mile time in the eight-kilometer event. The sophomore knocked off nearly a full minute from his time at the 2021 championship, where he placed 16th overall.
Along with Millikin's impressive showing, freshman Brody Lucas placed 32nd overall with a time of 28:44.54. Fellow IHCC freshman Logan Soedt clocked in with a time of 29:07.24, good enough for 37th overall.
Zach Wise, who ran last November at Kennedy Park for Pekin, finished in 41st place with a time of 29:27.51 for the Warrior men. Freshman Jacchaeus Taylor rounded out the scoring for Indian Hills with a 48th-place showing in 30:06.64.
Iowa Central took home the team title with 17 points after sweeping the top three spots on the podium. Iowa Western Community College placed second with 62 points.
The Indian Hills women's cross-country team placed third overall for the third straight year at the regional championship meet. The Warriors finished with 115 points. Iowa Central won the women's team title with 39 points, nine ahead of Iowa Western.
The Warrior women were led by sophomore Lizeth Flores, who placed 10th overall. Flores crossed the finish line with a time of 20:44.71, just five seconds off a personal best. The Warriors have now placed a runner in the top-10 in the regional meet in each of the last three seasons.
"Lizeth has put together a very impressive string of performances during the past three meets," stated Ewing. "A top-10 performance at our region championship is incredible. Lizeth is the type of runner who always performs at their best when the stakes are high."
Freshman Alyssa Shannon placed 13th overall for the Warriors with a time of 21:02.31. Sophomore Morgan Klaus checked in with a time of 22:08.45 to place 23rd overall.
Cheyenne McGhee contributed to the scoring with a 39th-place finish. Rachel Wildemuth rounded out the Warrior runners, finishing in a time of 24:54.83.
The Warrior cross-country teams wrap up the 2022 campaign at the NJCAA National Championship on Nov. 12 in Tallahassee, Florida.
