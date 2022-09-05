PELLA – Sophomore Brady Millikin opened up the 2022 season in record-breaking fashion on Friday night, setting a new Indian Hills men's cross-country program mark at the Dutch Invitational hosted by Central College.
The top returner from a year ago, Millikin dashed to a school-record time of 19:34.5 in the six-kilometer event on Friday night to place second overall for the Warriors. Millikin, whose previous personal best came at the Dutch Invitational last season, finished six seconds behind the top finisher from Central College. The former Pekin all-state runner topped his previous personal best by more than one minute to break into the new year and rewrite the record books for the Warriors.
"I wanted to come out in this season opener and make a statement," Millikin stated. "I feel like the team and I were able to do that tonight and it's something we can build on for later on in the season."
As a team, the Warrior men placed third overall with an average time of 21:53.5 to finish behind first-place Central and second-place Grinnell College. Freshman Alyssa Shannon led the way for the Warriors in the freshman's collegiate debut.
Shannon posted a 10th-place finish overall in the field of 46 runners at Central College course. Shannon crossed the finish line with a time of 21:09.3 to score for Indian Hills.
Shannon was followed by a pair of sophomore returners who posted top-20 finishes. Sophomore Lizeth Flores placed 16th with a time of 22:42.8 followed by teammate Morgan Klaus who crossed the line in 17th place at 25 minutes flat.
Kaylen Pryor made her collegiate debut with and followed behind Klaus in 18th-place with a time of 25:26.7 Freshman Cheyenne McGhee rounded out the scoring for Indian Hills with a 19th-place showing in a time of 26:29.7.
Millikin was followed by the talented freshman group consisting of Brody Lucas, Jaccheus Taylor, Logan Soedt and Ty Earls for the IHCC men. Lucas crossed the line in 14th place with a time of 21:02 followed by Taylor, who checked in at 17th with a time of 22:05.
Soedt placed 18th with a time of 22:21 while Earls came in at 24:22. Sophomore Weston Shively rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with a 20th-place finish.
Millikin's record-breaking performance topped the previous mark of 20:17 set by former teammate Nick O'Connor at last year's Dutch Invitational.
Next up for Indian Hills will be the running of the 60th annual Les Duke Invitational hosted by Grinnell College on Sept. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.