CEDAR RAPIDS — Sophomore Brady Millikin's breakout cross-country season at Indian Hills continued with a dominant showing at the Seminole Valley Stampede on Saturday afternoon.
Millikin led the Warrior men, who placed 16th overall on the year. Having already set a pair of personal bests along with a school record in the month of September, the former Pekin all-state athlete cruised to a fourth-place finish in a field of 174 runners posting a time of 25:04 in the eight-kilometer event, good enough for the third-best time in school history.
Millikin shaved an impressive 64 seconds off of his previous personal best eight-kilometer time set just two weeks ago at the Grand View Invitational in Ankeny. The sophomore finished just over 20 seconds behind the top finisher while placing almost a full minute ahead of the fifth-place runner on Saturday.
Millikin was aided by a trio of teammates, who all posted personal eight-kilometer bests. Logan Soedt (crossed the finish line at 27:46.2 followed by Zach Wise, another Pekin product, at 28:48.2.
Sophomore Weston Shively recorded a time of 30:48.3, the best mark of his two-year career at Indian Hills.
Freshman Alyssa Shannon broke the 20-minute barrier for the first time this season, leading the 21st-ranked Indian Hills women's to a 12th-place finish posting a personal-best time of 19:50.3, placing 24th overall topping the freshman's previous personal-best time by over 40 seconds marking the third consecutive meet Shannon has posted a personal-best time in the five-kilometer event.
Along with Shannon, three other individuals posted personal-best times for the IHCC women. Lizeth Flores finished 48th overall with a new career-best time of 20:39.8, Cheyene McGhee crossed the finish line with a time of 23:47.9 while Rachel Wildemuth came in at 23:52.3.
Sophomore Morgan Klaus posted a season-best time of 21:58.5. The Davis County graduate placed as the third Warrior women's runner to cross the finish line.
Next up for the Warriors is the annual Indian Hills Invitational at the Cedar Creek Golf Course in Ottumwa, IA.
