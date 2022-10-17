OTTUMWA — With the finish line in sight on Friday, Lizeth Flores had a top-10 run secured for the Indian Hills women's cross-country team.
Flores made the turn for home leading NIACC sophomore Lilly Stockberger by over five seconds for 10th place at the IHCC Invitational. With 200 yards left, Flores just needed to keep up her steady pace to join teammate Alyssa Shannon in the top 10 of the women's race.
Graceland senior Laura Harder and Southeastern sophomore Allie Simpson, however, gave Flores a reason to pick up her pace with less than a 100 yards to go. As a result, the Warrior sophomore jolted into eighth place passing both Harder and Simpson right before crossing the finish line in 21:04.9, just 7.5 seconds behind Shannon vaulting IHCC into fourth place in the team standings with 94 points, two points better than State Fair.
"At one point, I was starting to except it," said Flores of her potential 10th-place finish. "At the end, I started telling myself that I want it more than you do. That's a little push that got me through it. I always tell myself at the end of each race if I'm battling it out with someone that I want it more than them. It gives me that little bit of extra strength that I have in me."
The Indian Hills men finished sixth overall as a team with 126 points, 16 shy of Graceland University for fifth but 31 points ahead of Iowa Wesleyan for seventh. Former Pekin standout Brady Millikin continued to thrive in his sophomore season for IHCC, posting a second-place overall finish at the only home meet of the season for the Warriors.
Millikin nearly posted a personal-best for the second consecutive meet, once again battling early with Graceland junior Dillon Grover to help set a fast opening pace. Ultimately, Millikin recorded a time of 25:14.2, just 10 seconds shy of a personal eight-kilometer record.
"We ran together at Mount Mercy in our last meet and he (Grover) ran a really good time there," Millikin said. "I knew he'd be my main competition and someone I could run with to produce a really good time. I came in with the mindset to stick with him as much as I could."
Friday marked the fourth annual Indian Hills Invitational at the Cedar Creek Golf Course. Millikin's second-place showing was the highest finish for an Indian Hills runner in the four years of the event.
"I came into the season with high goals," Millikin said. "I want to become an NJCAA All-American. That goal is in sight. I know I need to stay where I am, but I also need to improve. That national course down in Tallahassee (Florida) is a very fast course. There will also be multiple runners to run with, so I need to be prepared for that."
Freshman Logan Soedt finished just two seconds shy of a personal best on Friday for the IHCC men, placing 15th overall with a time of 27:48.3. Zack Wise, Millikin's former teammate at Pekin and current IHCC teammates, placed 27th overall with a time of 28:30.7 for a new personal best.
"This is only my third meet," said Wise, who joined the team after completing basic military training in Fort Lee, Virginia. "I got back from Fort Lee on Sept. 22. I had my first meet on Sept. 24. I just went straight into practice. I don't have time to wait. I have a mission I want to complete."
Jacchaeus Taylor came in 34th for the Warrior men with a time of 29:19.9, the first time the freshman has broken the 30-miunute barrier in his collegiate career. Davis County graduate and current IHCC sophomore Weston Shively rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with a time of 31:15.3, finishing 54th.
"Many of the guys were near or better than their personal bests," IHCC head cross-country coach Brett Ewing said. "That's great to see."
Despite leading the IHCC women on Friday, Shannon was not pleased with her effort. The Newton native finished the race in 20:57.4 with hopes of getting healthier and improving that time at the Region XI championship meet held at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge on Oct. 28.
"I'm having a little problem with pain in my hip," Shannon said. "I'm just trying to grow every time I compete. I'm very surprised with how much success I've had this year. It's been very exciting."
Former Davis County standout Morgan Klaus placed 19th overall with a time of 21:56.3, the sophomore's best showing this season for Indian Hills. Rachel Wildemuth crossed the line at 24:19.9 followed by Cheyenne McGhee who clocked in at 24:59.4, good enough for 31st overall.
"I feel a lot more prepared mentally, which has me more prepared physically to run in these big meets," Klaus said. "It's been awhile since I've run at Kennedy Park. There are a lot of great memories from running up there."
