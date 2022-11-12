TALLAHASSEE, FL – Three individuals represented the Indian Hills Men's and Women's Cross Country programs at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Cross Country National Championship on Saturday.
On the women's side, Lizeth Flores and Alyssa Shannon took part in the women's five-kilometer event while former Pekin standout Brady Millikin represented the men's program in the eight-kilometer event at Apalachee Regional Park.
Flores finished her Indian Hills career with a strong performance on Saturday, placing 69th overall with a time of 21:01.1 for the Warriors. Flores climbed three spots over the final split to place in the top-70. Flores' 69th place finish is the third-best mark for an Indian Hills women's runner dating back to the 2010 season.
Shannon's impressive freshman season for Indian Hills ended with a 114th place showing and a time of 22:34.1.
Millikin got off to a strong start for the Warriors, but an injury hindered his progress throughout the race and forced the sophomore to pull out of the event. Millikin finishes his career as one of the most decorated individuals in program history, having earned first-team all-conference and first-team All-Region honors during his dominant sophomore campaign.
"I'm just really proud of the hard work that these three put in this year," assistant coach Noah Larrison stated. "It wasn't the finish we wanted, but as a whole the season for these three had been really good. I'm proud of the work and outcome of the season for them as a whole."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.