ALLENDALE, MI — The top-ranked team in the nation opened up its national title defense with a strong showing at the Folds of Honor Challenge. The Indian Hills men's golf team placed fourth overall following the cancellation of the third and final round on Monday at The Meadows Golf Club.
Competing against some of the top NCAA DII, NCAA DIII, and NAIA programs, the Warriors fired the second lowest round of any team in the event with a 281 in the second round to climb back within the contention after a slow start through the first 18 holes. The Warriors jumped out to a strong to open the third round Monday, but mother nature forced the cancellation of the event and scores reverted back to the conclusion of the second round. Indian Hills finished with a 14-under 582.
Returning individual national champion Jose Miguel Ramirez opened his sophomore campaign with an impressive second-place showing. Ramirez fired a second round 66, tied for the lowest score of any individual through the two rounds. After shooting a three-over in the first 18, Ramirez bounced back with a five-under in the second to take the runner-up finish. Ramirez opened the third round with a birdie before the cancellation.
Sophomore Shinju Aoki and freshman Emilio Arellano Lamas tied for 16th overall with three-over 145 while Gaspar Glaudas posted an 11-over 153. Sophomore Jose Carletta round out the scoring for the Warriors with a 16-over. Competing as an individual, freshman Jose Luis Vargas placed 61st overall with a 13-over 155.
As a team, the Warriors posted the third-most birdies with 30, led by Ramirez's 11 which tied for the most by an individual. Ramirez also collected four birdies on the six par-5 holes.
Next up for the Warriors is the Zach Johnson Invitational Sept. 25-26 at the Glen Oaks Golf Club in Des Moines.
