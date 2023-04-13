JUCO golf: IHCC closes out regular season with win

NEWTON, KS — The Indian Hills men's golf team recorded its second consecutive team title to close out the regular season. The Warriors took top honors at the Bethany College Classic, capturing their fourth team title this year.
Ranked seventh in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I coaches poll, the Warriors surged to the top of the leaderboard with a final score of 10-under-par 566. The Warriors led the 10-team field by 33 strokes after firing an eight-under-par 280 on the final day of action.
Along with the team title, the Warriors claimed its second consecutive top individual finisher as Gaspar Glaudas posted a seven-under-par 137 to take top honors. Glaudas fired a five-under-par 67 in the opening round Monday before a two-under-par 70 to close out the tournament.
"It was another great week for the team," stated IHCC head golf coach Michael Wetrich. "Everyone got to play Sand Creek, home to the upcoming national tournament, and we played some solid golf overall. It's great to have three players in top five. Big congrats to Gaspar for his second title of the year."
Glaudas set himself apart from the field on day two after recording a birdie on three of the first hour holes of the day and held on down the stretch for his second individual title of his freshman campaign.
Freshman Taimur Malik placed third overall with a four-under-par 140 after posting a three-under-par 69 on the final day. Edouard Cereto placed fourth overall with an even-par 144.
Shinju Aoki posted back-to-back rounds of 73 to tie for eighth place overall. Jose Miguel Ramirez and Mitchell Revie, last week's medalist, both tied for 11th place at the two-day event.
Competing against primarily four-year universities along with No. 19 ranked Iowa Western Community College, the Warriors were the lone team to finish a round below 290, yet alone two at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course where the 2023 NJCAA DI men's golf national championship will be decided on May 16.
Indian Hills led the field with 38 total birdies in the tournament while also posting a seven-under-par on all Par 4 holes, the best mark of any team.
Malik, Cereto and Glaudas each tallied nine birdies individually over the course of the event, tied for the second-most. Glaudas and teammate Jaskaran Sohal were two of just six individuals among the 55-player field to record an eagle.
The Warriors will now shift their attention to postseason play with the NJCAA Central District Championship at Crestview County Club in Wichita, Kansas.
