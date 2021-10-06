JACKSON, TN – The seventh-ranked Indian Hills men's golf team wrapped up the Grover Page Classic in convincing fashion on Tuesday, posting the lowest third-round total to place seventh overall at the two-day event. Sophomore Ryan Thomas led the way with a 2-over 218.
The Warriors opened up the 54-hole event on Monday afternoon with a 13-over 301, but bounced back in the second round with a 2-over 290 to stay in contention. The final 18 holes proved to be the Warriors' strongest showing of the tournament with a 3-under 285 to leave the Jackson Country Club with a respectable showing.
Only three other teams in the 16-team field shot a round lower than 285 throughout the entire tournament, including first-place finisher University of Tennessee at Martin with rounds of 282 and 277. The tournament itself featured primarily NCAA Division I competition as the Warriors were the lone junior college to compete.
Thomas' top team finish came by way of a 3-under 69 in the final round to finish 2-over for the tournament. Thomas' best team finish of the season, a 21st overall finish in the tournament, was aided by an eagle and played 1-under golf through all par three holes in the tournament.
Teammates Damian Osner and Cole Davis each finished with a 5-over 221. Davis' best showing came in the second round with a 72 while Osner tallied a 73 in the opening round.
Frank Vucic finished the tournament with a 6-over and Jake Calhoun shot a 9-over to round out the scoring for the Warriors.
The Warriors head back to Ottumwa for the next month to tune up for the highly anticipated National Championship Preview in Odessa, TX on Nov. 3-5.