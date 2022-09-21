COUNCIL BLUFFS — The Indian Hills men’s golf team earned its second consecutive first-place finish to open up the 2022 season. The Warriors fired a five-under-par 571 to capture the 36-hole Bent Tree Intercollegiate at the Bent Tree Golf Course.
The Warriors, ranked eighth in the nation, were the lone team to shoot under par for the second straight tournament as four individual Warriors shot below par while six finished inside the top-nine. Indian Hills posted a six-under-par 282 in the opening round and a one-over-par 289 over the final 18 holes to win the eight-team event by 15 strokes.
Freshman Gaspar Glaudas was the top medalist of the tournament with a five-under-par 139 to capture his first collegiate victory. Glaudas posted a one-under-par 71 before posting a four-under-par 68 in the final round to earn the victory.
Edouard Cereto finished with a four-under-par 140 on the day to place second overall. The freshman fired a tournament-best 67 in the opening round to earn runner-up honors.
Freshman Taimur Malik recorded his second top-five finish of his collegiate career after posting a two-under-par 142 to finish fourth overall. Malik shot back-to-back rounds of one-under-par 71 to place for the Warriors.
Njoroge Kibugu finished as the fourth Warrior under par with a one-under-par 143, including an opening round of 69 to tie for fifth place. Kibugu has also posted back-to-back top-five finishes for the Warriors.
Sophomores Jaskaran Sohal and Damian Osner finished eighth and ninth, respectively with rounds of two-over and three-over-par.
Next up for the Warriors is the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Preview at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Kansas, home to the 2023 NJCAA DI National Championship. The Warriors will tee off at the two-event beginning on Sept. 27.
