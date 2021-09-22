MARION, ILL – Seventh-ranked Indian Hills men's golf team used a strong opening day to claim the top overall team finish at the John A. Logan Invitational at the Kokopelli Golf Club. The Warriors finished at even par with a two-round total of 568, clinching the win after heavy rains wiped out Tuesday's scheduled third and final round.
"Great effort from all the guys this week," stated IHCC head golf coach John Mulholland. "Playing 36 continuous holes is always pretty tough, regardless of conditions. Knowing we had chances of rainy days, we knew we needed to get off to a good start on Monday."
The Warriors were led by freshman Frank Vucic who posted a 3-under 139 on Monday to place second overall at the tournament. Vucic posted a 69 through the opening 18 holes followed by a 70 in round two. Vucic finished two shots off the lead for his best collegiate performance.
"Frank played some fantastic golf for his first out as a Warrior," Mulholland noted. "He looked like he was in control of his game and saw him hit a lot of quality shots."
Along with Vucic, the Warriors posted two individual scores inside the top-five as Mitch Revie, competing unattached, posted a 1-under 141 for a third-place finish followed by Ryan Thomas' fourth-place finish at even par 142. Both freshmen fired a 72 in the opening round while Revie's 69 in round two was good enough to earn the third-place finish.
Cole Davis finished tied for seventh with a 3-over 175, but was one of just four golfers to post a score in the 60's in round two with a 69. Thomas Choi shot a 4-over 146 and Damian Osner posted a 5-over 147 to round out the team scoring for the Warriors.
"It's great to see some new guys get their chance to compete for IHCC," Mulholland added. "Ryan played solid in both rounds and Cole rebounded back and posted another round in the 60's after a slow start. As a team, they all contributed and that's what good teams do.
"To be honest, the areas we need to improve stick out and that makes getting better over the next two weeks easier for us with as good as we have played. We left some really good chances on the green, but that's usually what happens when we keep giving ourselves a lot of birdie chances."
Along with Revie, three additional Warriors posted quality scores after competing unattached. Max T. Hartmann finished tied for 11th at 4-over, Jaskaran Sohal shot a 6-over to tie for 16th. Jake Calhoun tied for 19th at 7-over in the field of 57 golfers.
Next up for the Warriors is the Missouri Valley Conference Invitational in Marshall, Missouri at the Indian Foothills Golf Course. Play gets underway on Monday.