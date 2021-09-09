EAGLE, NE – The Indian Hills men's golf program opened the 2021 fall season with an impressive second-place finish at the Blue River Classic in Nebraska. The Warriors were led by two strong rounds from freshman Damian Osner.
The Warriors jumped out to a dominant start at the Highland Golf Club in Lincoln, NE in round one Wednesday. Indian Hills carded a 12-under 276 to lead the entire 19-team field. Day two of the 36-hole tournament switched to Woodland Hills golf course in Eagle, NE on Thursday where the Warriors shot a six-over 290 to finish the tournament six-under, four shots behind first-place Iowa Western Community College.
"Day one was everything we wanted," stated IHCC head golf coach John Mulholland. "Pure golf course, great fall weather, and scoring that matched. Real solid start with posting three rounds in the 60's from Damian, Cole Davis and Thomas Choi in their first rounds as a Warrior."
Osner was in command from the get-go for the Warriors, firing nine birdies in the opening round on Wednesday for a five-under 67 to hold the lead. Osner continued his solid collegiate debut in round two with a 2-under 69 to wrap up the tournament at seven-under to finish atop the 104-player field.
Osner finished regulation with three birdies in his final three holes to force a two-man playoff. Osner's birdie streak continued as the freshman drained birdies in both playoff holes to claim the outright title.
"Damian carded nine birdies in his round of 67 which is huge for his confidence and shows he's got the firepower to take on any course," Mulholland added. "Backing it up (in round two) with another under-par round is what I love to see."
Davis, a transfer from the University of Houston, tied for fifth overall with a two-under 141, highlighted by a four-under 68 on day one. Choi also opened up his Warrior career with a four-under 68 on the opening day and finished tied for 10th overall at even par.
The Warriors head to the John A. Logan Invitational in Marion, Illinois. The tournament is scheduled to be played Sept. 19-21.